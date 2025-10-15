Soboba Casino Resort Welcomes The Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan Grits and Glamour Holiday Show

Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan - Grits and Glamour Holiday Show Soboba Casino Resort

Tickets on sale now for the Friday, December 12th show in the Soboba Casino Resort Event Center .

SAN JACINTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soboba Casino Resort is proud to welcome The Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan Grits and Glamour Holiday Show to the Soboba Casino Resort Event Center on Friday, December 12th at 9pm.Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan, two of country music’s most celebrated voices, come together for the Grits and Glamour Holiday Show, blending their powerhouse vocals, quick wit, and undeniable stage chemistry. With decades of chart-topping hits and countless awards between them, the duo brings an evening of timeless classics, holiday favorites, and engaging storytelling that celebrates both their legendary careers and the season.Pam Tillis, the daughter of Country Music Hall of Fame member Mel Tillis, has built her own celebrated career as a singer, songwriter, and performer. With six number-one singles and more than 30 charted hits, she has earned multiple Country Music Association Awards, including the coveted Female Vocalist of the Year, and a Grammy Award for Best Country Collaboration. Known for signature songs like “Maybe It Was Memphis,” “Mi Vida Loca (My Crazy Life),” and “Shake the Sugar Tree.”Lorrie Morgan, the daughter of Grand Ole Opry star George Morgan, has likewise made her mark as one of country music’s most beloved female vocalists. She became the youngest artist to join the Grand Ole Opry at just 24 years old and went on to score numerous hits, including “What Part of No,” “Something in Red,” and “Five Minutes.” With over 15 albums to her name, Morgan has sold millions of records worldwide and earned multiple industry awards. For tickets: visit soboba.com/entertainment or call (866) 476-2622. Show is 21 & over.About Soboba Casino Resort:The all-new Soboba Casino Resort property, opened in 2019, is nestled against the stunning backdrop of the San Jacinto Mountains, and is a premier gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destination located near San Jacinto and Hemet, California. Spanning 474,000 square feet across more than 200 acres, the resort features over 2,000 slot machines, a wide variety of table games, and a six-story hotel with 200 upscale rooms and suites. Guests enjoy multiple dining and bar options, live music, nightlife, and year-round entertainment featuring top national acts. Beyond the casino, amenities include the PGA-rated Soboba Springs Golf Course, 21 pickleball courts, and a robust calendar of concerts, comedy shows, and sporting events.Owned and operated by the Soboba Band of Luiseño Indians, Soboba Casino Resort blends cultural tradition with modern luxury, serving as both a community landmark and the Valley’s leading destination for gaming, relaxation, and world-class entertainment.For more information, visit www.soboba.com Follow us:

