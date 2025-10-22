Soboba Casino Resort Welcomes Howie Mandel, December 26th

Soboba Casino Resort Howie Mandel Preacher Lawson Howie Mandel and Preacher Lawson

Show Features Stand-up Comedian Preacher Lawson

SAN JACINTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soboba Casino Resort is proud to welcome Howie Mandel to the Soboba Casino Resort Event Center on Friday, December 26th at 9pm. Mandel will be joined by special guest, comedian Preacher Lawson.Howie Mandel has been a household name in comedy and entertainment for more than four decades. He first gained attention as a stand-up comic and later as a cast member on the hit medical drama St. Elsewhere, where he played Dr. Wayne Fiscus. His work in television, film, and live performance quickly established him as a versatile and recognizable entertainer.Mandel became a pop culture fixture as the host of NBC’s Deal or No Deal, bringing energy and suspense to the long-running game show. He is also widely recognized for his role as a judge on America’s Got Talent, where he has been a part of the panel since 2010. His contributions to television extend into voice acting as well, including his role as Gizmo in Gremlins and as the creator and star of the animated children’s series Bobby’s World, which ran for eight seasons on FOX.In addition to television and film, Mandel has remained dedicated to live comedy, performing stand-up for sold-out audiences across North America. His combination of humor, storytelling and observational story telling has made him one of the most popular names in entertainment, with a career that continues to thrive across multiple platforms.Opening up for Mandel is special guest, Preacher Lawson, an energetic and charismatic stand-up comedian, actor, and creator who first rose to national fame as a finalist on America’s Got Talent Season 12. Known for his quick wit, engaging storytelling, and high-energy performances, Lawson has since built a devoted following through his comedy specials, television appearances, and popular online content. For tickets: visit soboba.com/entertainment or call (866) 476-2622. Show is 21 & over.About Soboba Casino Resort:The all-new Soboba Casino Resort property, opened in 2019, is nestled against the stunning backdrop of the San Jacinto Mountains, and is a premier gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destination located near San Jacinto and Hemet, California. Spanning 474,000 square feet across more than 200 acres, the resort features over 2,000 slot machines, a wide variety of table games, and a six-story hotel with 200 upscale rooms and suites. Guests enjoy multiple dining and bar options, live music, nightlife, and year-round entertainment featuring top national acts. Beyond the casino, amenities include the PGA-rated Soboba Springs Golf Course, 21 pickleball courts, and a robust calendar of concerts, comedy shows, and sporting events.Owned and operated by the Soboba Band of Luiseño Indians, Soboba Casino Resort blends cultural tradition with modern luxury, serving as both a community landmark and the Valley’s leading destination for gaming, relaxation, and world-class entertainment.For more information, visit www.soboba.com Follow us:###

