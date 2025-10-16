Soboba Casino Resort Welcomes Roberto Tapia, December 19th

Soboba Casino Resort Roberto Tapia

SAN JACINTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soboba Casino Resort is proud to welcome Roberto Tapia to the Soboba Casino Resort Event Center on Friday, December 19th at 9pm.Roberto Tapia, born in San Diego and raised in Culiacán, Sinaloa, has emerged as one of the most influential voices in Regional Mexican music. Since launching his career in the early 2000s, he has released a series of successful albums, including eight that reached the top 10. His 2012 album El Muchacho climbed to No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart, showcasing a blend of banda, norteño, and mariachi traditions with a contemporary style.A gifted multi-instrumentalist, Tapia began studying clarinet, guitar, and percussion at just nine years old at the Difocur School of Music in Culiacán. Over the years, he has performed on major stages and television appearances, including the Latin Billboard Awards, LATV, and Universal Music Latino.Expanding his impact beyond performing, Tapia served as a coach and advisor for three seasons on Telemundo’s La Voz Kids (The Voice Kids), mentoring young Spanish-speaking singers between the ages of 7 and 15. His guidance and encouragement on the show highlighted not only his musical expertise but also his dedication to inspiring the next generation of talent.For tickets: visit soboba.com/entertainment or call (866) 476-2622. Show is 21 & over.About Soboba Casino Resort:The all-new Soboba Casino Resort property, opened in 2019, is nestled against the stunning backdrop of the San Jacinto Mountains, and is a premier gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destination located near San Jacinto and Hemet, California. Spanning 474,000 square feet across more than 200 acres, the resort features over 2,000 slot machines, a wide variety of table games, and a six-story hotel with 200 upscale rooms and suites. Guests enjoy multiple dining and bar options, live music, nightlife, and year-round entertainment featuring top national acts. Beyond the casino, amenities include the PGA-rated Soboba Springs Golf Course, 21 pickleball courts, and a robust calendar of concerts, comedy shows, and sporting events.Owned and operated by the Soboba Band of Luiseño Indians, Soboba Casino Resort blends cultural tradition with modern luxury, serving as both a community landmark and the Valley’s leading destination for gaming, relaxation, and world-class entertainment.For more information, visit www.soboba.com Follow us:

