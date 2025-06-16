Language Scientific Research Study Shows AI Integration Cuts Multimedia Localization Costs by Over 80%

Language Scientific to present findings at MT Summit 2025 in Geneva highlighting productivity gains without compromising quality.

The research shows that fully integrated AI workflows can reduce costs by up to 86% for voice-over and 71% for subtitling without compromising linguistic quality.” — Ashley Mondello, VP of Operations

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Language Scientific is pleased to announce that its latest research paper, Using AI Tools in Multimedia Localization Workflows: A Productivity Evaluation, has been selected for oral presentation at the 2025 Machine Translation (MT) Summit in Geneva. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, June 25 at 4:00 PM GMT+2 in the “Implementations and Case Studies” track. Romina Cini, Sr. Director of Program Management at Language Scientific will present on behalf of the research team.The paper, co-authored by Ashley Mondello, Romina Cini, and Sahil Rasane of Language Scientific, with collaborators Alina Karakanta (Leiden University) and Laura Casanellas (LCTM Solutions), explores how AI tools impact productivity, quality, and cost in multimedia localization. The study evaluates three distinct workflows—manual, cascaded, and integrated—using real-world subtitling and voice-over projects in Spanish and Simplified Chinese.“We’re excited to share this data-driven study with the global MT community,” said Ashley Mondello, VP of Operations at Language Scientific. “Our findings reveal that while automation can save significant time and cost, true quality gains come when AI tools are tightly integrated into specialized workflows, rather than simply replacing human experts.”The research shows that fully integrated AI workflows can reduce costs by up to 86% for voice-over and 71% for subtitling without compromising linguistic quality, making them a viable solution for time-sensitive multimedia localization projects in regulated industries.Sharon Blank, CEO of Language Scientific, noted, “This presentation highlights our commitment to innovation backed by rigorous evaluation. As AI continues to reshape the localization landscape, Language Scientific remains focused on delivering scalable solutions that enhance speed, maintain quality, and ensure regulatory compliance.”About Language Scientific, Inc.Language Scientific, Inc. is a US-based globalization company specializing in clinical, medical, scientific and technical language and linguistic validation services and solutions with a record of more than 20 years of excellence in over 215 languages. Language Scientific serves more than 1,500 clients in the pharmaceutical, clinical, and medical device industries, from Fortune 500 companies to small emerging companies. Our specialization, focus, innovation and customer-centered attitude have earned us the trust of many of the world’s leading life sciences companies. For more information, visit: https://www.languagescientific.com or email: info@languagescientific.com.CertificationsISO 9001:2015ISO 17100:2015ISO 27001:2013

