New Senior Hires, New Riyadh HQ: GymNation Doubles Down on GCC Expansion

Fast-growing gym chain on track to surpass 50 locations by the end of 2025.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GymNation, the homegrown Middle East gym chain that everyone is talking about, has announced a series of new hires aimed at strengthening its senior leadership team ahead of a period of rapid expansion across the GCC.

The collective expertise of the new hires spans marketing, financial operations, partnerships, business development and construction, reinforcing GymNation’s position as the region’s leading fitness provider and enabling GymNation to continue its mission to make fitness more affordable, accessible, and inclusive across the region.

Rory McEntee, CMO, joins GymNation to spearhead creative marketing, brand partnerships, stunts, reactive campaigns, and community-driven initiatives. His vast experience in brand storytelling and engagement will further cement GymNation’s position as the region’s most disruptive and culturally relevant fitness brand.

Rob MacTighearnain, CFO, has a proven track record in scaling high-growth companies and leading strategic financial initiatives. His expertise spans SaaS, fintech, and startup ecosystems, making him a valuable addition to GymNation’s leadership team.

Sophie Hamilton-McEntee, Head of Corporate Sales, joins with a robust background in corporate wellness strategy and a passion for promoting mental and physical health. Sophie will lead GymNation’s initiatives to enhance employee well-being and foster healthier workplace cultures through an extensive network of regional corporate partnerships.

Samy Al Aaser, Projects Director, joins from competitor PureGym, and will lead the delivery of gym fit-out and expansion projects across the new and existing portfolio.

In addition to the new management team hires, GymNation has also established a new regional head office based in Riyadh, along with a KSA-based support team for Property & Acquisitions Director, Colin Carter, tasked with overseeing new property acquisitions across Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.

Loren Holland, Founder & CEO of GymNation, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Rob, Rory, Samy and Sophie to the GymNation team. Each brings a wealth of experience, fresh perspective and leadership strengths that will be pivotal as we enter our next phase of aggressive growth. With their support, alongside the existing management team, we’re confident in our ability to double the size of the business once again, and by the end of this year we will have 50 open or committed gyms across the Middle East, capable of supporting up to 500,000 gym members.”

Loren added, “The opening of GymNation’s new headquarters in Riyadh also marks a major milestone in our regional expansion strategy. It comes at a perfect time as we prepare to open our first gyms in the Qurtubah District of Riyadh on June 20th, with over 7,000 founding members already signed up. This is a strong further indication of the demand for accessible, world-class, affordable fitness facilities in the Kingdom, and it reinforces our commitment to rapid growth across Saudi Arabia and beyond.”

