European Commission Selects Vidac Pharma’s Tuvatexib™ Project for STEP Seal under EIC Accelerator

Vidac Pharma STEP Seal award

Vidac Pharma’s Tuvatexib™ project earns STEP Seal under Horizon Europe, recognizing its innovation in treating precancerous skin lesions.

Vidac Pharma PLC (XSTU:T9G; ISIN: GB00BM9XQ619; WKN: A3DTUQ)

We are honored by this recognition from the European Commission” — Dr. Max Herzberg

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vidac Pharma Holding PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel treatments in oncology and dermatology, is pleased to announce that its most recent project has been recognized by the European Commission as a high-quality proposal, receiving the prestigious STEP Seal (Strategic Technologies for Europe Platform). This recognition follows a highly competitive evaluation conducted by an international panel of independent experts under the Horizon Europe EIC Accelerator program. The project, focused on the development of Tuvatexib™ (VDA 1102) for treating Highly Proliferative Actinic Keratosis (AK), was singled out for its scientific merit, innovation, and strategic alignment with European technological priorities.Vidac Pharma’s proposal, titled “Tuvatexib™ (VDA 1102) for Highly Proliferative Actinic Keratosis,” was submitted under the HORIZON-EIC-2025-ACCELERATOR-01 call and formally acknowledged as contributing to the objectives of the STEP initiative. This important milestone reinforces Vidac Pharma’s commitment to addressing urgent medical needs through innovation and scientific excellence.At the heart of the project is Tuvatexib™, a first-in-class small molecule that targets the metabolic vulnerabilities of precancerous skin lesions. Actinic Keratosis, often caused by prolonged sun exposure, affects millions worldwide and is widely recognized as a precursor to squamous cell carcinoma. Tuvatexib™ offers a promising non-invasive alternative to current treatments, with the potential to reshape the therapeutic landscape for early-stage skin cancer prevention.“We are honored by this recognition from the European Commission,” said Dr. Max Herzberg, CEO of Vidac Pharma. “It is a testament to the dedication of our scientific team and the transformative potential of our technology. Advancing Tuvatexib™ through the next stages of development brings us closer to offering a new solution for patients at risk of skin cancer.”The successful short application marks the first phase of the Horizon Europe EIC Accelerator selection process. Vidac Pharma will now advance to the next evaluation stage, with the opportunity to secure significant non-dilutive grant funding and equity investment from the European Innovation Council to accelerate the clinical development of Tuvatexib™.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.