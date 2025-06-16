OSCE enhances digital skills of Tajikistan’s Ministry of Transport staff through “Kartateka” platform training

Between April and June 2025, the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe, in partnership with the Centre for Digitalization of the Transport Sector under Tajikistan’s Ministry of Transport (MoT), organized a series of practical training sessions on the “Kartateka” digital platform. A total of 105 Ministry staff members (34 women and 71 men) from across Tajikistan, including Dushanbe, Hissor, Bokhtar, Garm, Khujand, and Khorog, participated in the training programme.

These sessions were designed to strengthen participants’ technical proficiency in operating the Kartateka platform, which was developed by the OSCE in 2024 to improve digital coordination within the Ministry. The platform serves as a key tool for streamlining communication and resource management across central and regional MoT offices, and for enhancing transparency in tracking heavy road construction equipment and related assets.

During the training, participants received hands-on instruction on system access and authorization, application modules, warehouse operations, and the platform’s resource monitoring features. To evaluate learning outcomes, participants completed a final assessment, where over 80% scored 8 or higher out of 10, indicating a strong understanding of the platform’s functions and usability. This high success rate reflects a solid level of digital literacy among MoT staff and provides a strong foundation for further institutional integration and platform utilization.

Building on this progress, the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe will continue its support in the second half of 2025 by engaging a local IT team to finalize the platform’s accounting module, ensuring full operational capability of the Kartateka system.