eCommunity™ Fiber Selects Ciena’s Routing Solution to Power High-Capacity Backbone for Morrow Smart City Initiative

MORROW, GA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eCommunity™ Fiber, a leading open-access fiber network provider, today announced the deployment of Ciena's (NYSE: CIEN) routing and multi-layer network control solutions as the high-capacity backbone connecting The District in Morrow, Georgia, directly to the Atlanta Internet Gateway. This continued collaboration with Ciena underscores the foundational technical infrastructure enabling Morrow's ambitious smart city transformation.

Ciena, the global leader in high-speed connectivity, has been the central technology provider for eCommunity™ Fiber's network over the last 3 years. It is now being expanded to provide Morrow with resilient, high-bandwidth connectivity essential for supporting a new era of municipal innovation—from sophisticated IoT integrations and advanced public safety applications to ubiquitous community Wi-Fi and citizen-centric digital services.

Ciena’s 5164 Routers ensure reliable and scalable transport, acting as the vital artery that links Morrow’s developing smart city network, including the recently activated services at The District, to the broader digital landscape via the Atlanta Internet Gateway. This core connectivity empowers eCommunity™ Fiber's open-access model, allowing multiple service providers to deliver high-speed internet, voice, and video services over a shared, cutting-edge infrastructure.

“The City of Morrow very much understands the difference between internet access and connectivity and how to prepare themselves for the future of technology,” explains Jerrald Rector, COO of eCommunity™ Fiber.

Building a future-ready smart city requires a network backbone that is not only high-performing and reliable but also inherently scalable to meet evolving demands. Ciena's routing and multi-layer network control technologies provide the critical capacity and resilience needed to extend advanced digital capabilities throughout Morrow, ensuring seamless connectivity for residents, businesses, and crucial smart city applications.

“Ciena’s routers and multi-layer management provide the high-capacity, low-latency connectivity that’s essential for a successful smart city initiative. eCommunity™ Fiber’s backbone will give Morrow a reliable, future-ready foundation to support its diverse smart city applications,” said Kevin Sheehan, CTO of the Americas, Ciena.

The deployment of Ciena's 5164 Routers and Navigator Network Control Suite is a significant step in Morrow's multi-phased smart city initiative, supporting the activation of a fully integrated 4-tier private network featuring Fiber-to-the-Premise, Wi-Fi, LoRaWAN, and LTE 4G/5G technologies. This robust infrastructure is a blueprint for other municipalities aiming to leverage advanced connectivity to enhance public services and drive economic growth.

About eCommunity™ Fiber

eCommunity™ Fiber is the public-facing brand of A2D, Inc., a Georgia-based open-access network provider dedicated to closing the digital divide in underserved communities across the U.S. By investing in cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, eCommunity™ Fiber empowers communities with the digital infrastructure needed to thrive in the 21st century.

About the City of Morrow

The City of Morrow, located in Clayton County, Georgia, is committed to fostering innovation and enhancing the quality of life for its residents. Through strategic partnerships and forward-thinking initiatives, the city is building a digitally inclusive future, with developments like The District at Olde Town Morrow serving as a dynamic hub for community engagement and technological advancement.

