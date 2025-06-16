Bebejan Intros New Luxury Comforter Sets for Summer 2026

Bebejan launched new luxury, reversible 100% cotton sateen comforter sets for Summer 2025, offering stylish, healthful, and affordable options.

LUMBERTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bebejan has once more expanded its collection of luxury comforter sets in time for summer 2026.Luxury bedding designer Bebejan supplies premium comforter sets, and quilts to customers worldwide. As part of its commitment to continuing to provide shoppers with healthful bedding that’s also stylish and modern, the company has expanded its product offerings to include several new bedding sets ahead of the summer season.“With so many of the bedding brands on the market, customers are forced to choose between price and quality,” said Bebejan SEO manager Turab Hassan. “Founded to deliver healthful bedding on a budget, Bebejan offers collections featuring 100 percent cotton sateen shells at a price the average American family can afford. And because all our sets are reversible, shoppers receive two contemporary looks in a single package.”The latest Bebejan collections celebrate the vibrant hues of spring and summer while bringing the outside in through natural fibers and materials. A great choice for year-round comfort, the Bebejan Radiance 5 Piece Reversible Comforter Set boasts earthy tones for a fresh, bohemian beauty. The set shines with bold hues of gold, red, and caramel along with cool hints of green and turquoise. Display the collection so the playful floral print is showcased front and center or flip it over to highlight the more muted golden ochre and brown reverse pattern. Along with a 100 percent cotton sateen comforter, shoppers receive two coordinating pillow shams with zipper closures, an 18 x 18-inch printed pillow, and a 22 x 12-inch embroidered pillow. A reusable self-fabric tote bag finishes off the collection and provides a convenient storage option for linens not currently in use. Available in sizes queen and king, the set works as well in a guest room as it does in a primary suite.Those who prefer a warmer look in the bedroom will surely be drawn to the Bebejan Carnelian Flora 5 Piece Reversible Comforter Set. Alive with shades of warm terracotta, cranberry, and gold set against a creamy backdrop, this classic comforter reverses to a smaller floral print in clay shades. The result is two stunning looks for one affordable price, along with numerous styling options for those who prefer to switch things up. Along with the cooling comforter, customers can build out their spaces with cotton pillow shams and two decorative pillows, all of which feature the same beautiful hues. A reusable fabric tote bag is included as a special gift with this set, which is machine washable and dryable for convenience. Save on both decorating time and trips to the cleaner.Of course, floral print bedding doesn’t have to be overly feminine. For those seeking a moodier, more dramatic bedroom vibe this season, it’s hard to beat the Bebejan Renaissance 5 Piece Reversible Comforter Set. A true showstopper, the set features an eye-catching array of blooms positioned against a deep navy backdrop. However, it’s easy to change things up by folding down the top of the comforter and revealing the tonal branch reverse side. Additionally, the collection comes with an oblong printed pillow featuring rouge-hued tulips, a quilted navy square pillow, and two matching pillow shams crafted from silky cotton sateen. Like the other Bebejan sets, it includes a fabric bonus bag and is available in queen and king sizes. The collection works well for men and women as well as couples of all ages.Florals are expected to be huge for summer 2025, so it’s no surprise that the Bebejan Bright Bouquet Set is a new favorite among the brand’s loyal customer base. This romantic set features giant bouquets of peonies in dazzling shades of purple, peach, and turquoise, all set against a pretty pink backdrop. Display the set as is or flip down the top hem for a peek at the more muted textural blush reverse side. Along with a cozy cotton comforter, the set includes a lavender oblong pillow measuring 22 x 12 inches, a turquoise embroidered pillow measuring 18 inches square, and a reusable fabric tote bag that provides a convenient storage option. Fun and fresh, the set is cool enough to use all summer long and looks as lovely in a primary bedroom as it does in https://www.latestbedding.com/

