Latest Bedding Announces Plans to Combat New Bedding Tariffs

LUMBERTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Affordable comforter supplier Latest Bedding is taking active steps to protect its customers from the harmful effects of Trump’s new tariffs on goods.Serving budget-minded consumers for nearly two decades, Latest Bedding has built a reputation on supplying brand-name bedding items without the designer price tag. As part of its commitment to fulfilling the needs of its diverse customer base, the company is taking steps to combat the recent tariffs impacting imports from Canada, Mexico, and China.“At Latest Bedding, we believe all shoppers deserve access to lasting, stylish bedding that’s also easy on the wallet,” said Marketing Manager Turab Hassan. “To that end, we’ve done everything in our power to reduce the impact of the new harmful tariffs impacting imported bedding.”Ranging from 10 percent to 25 percent, Trump’s tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexica, and China are likely to result in serious price hikes across multiple industries. Rather than burdening consumers with higher costs, Latest Bedding has taken a proactive approach by avoiding production in China all together. This choice enables the company to mitigate the financial strain currently faced by American households while continuing to supply high-end bedding products and accessories. The goal is to reduce prices without affecting quality or desirability.As part of its continued effort to help customers outfit their bedrooms on a budget, Latest Bedding will be expanding its line of Bebejan cotton quilt sets in time for Spring 2025. A brand new edition to the Bebejan family, the Aquamarine Medallions 3 Piece Reversible Coverlet Set boasts trending hues like aqua and navy blue. Featuring a pattern of scrolls and flowers framed in eye-catching medallions, the quilt reverses to a more soothing grid medallion pattern on the back. Ideal for warmer nights thanks to its 100 GSM fill, the set is crafted from 100 percent cooling cotton sateen and comes complete with two printed shams with zipper closures. A reusable fabric bonus tote finishes off the collection, which is machine washable for customers’ convenience.Another great choice for the coming spring, Bebejan’s Rosewood Harmony 3 Piece Reversible Coverlet Set celebrates the beauty of Mother Nature. The front side of this cotton sateen quilt features a grouping of leafy medallions in blush and burgundy. With its tonal burgundy reverse pattern, the set is easy to style, offering two arresting looks for the price of one. Customers also receive two printed pillow shams with zipper closures and a reusable self-fabric bag perfect for storing extra linens when not in use. It’s machine washable and ships free.“It’s our hope that making the choice to keep prices low will enable our customers to purchase the goods and products they need to achieve better sleep,” said Hassan.From avoiding burdensome tariffs to working with designers to offer more affordable rates, Latest Bedding does everything in its power to provide customers with beautiful bedding on a budget. The brand is proud to offer a wide selection of luxury comforter sets , sheets, and accessories by a wide range of brands. Choose from items by Bebejan, J Queen New York, Waterford, Madison Park, Pure Parima, and more. Ready to love your home decor again? Shop our collection today and start getting better rest.

