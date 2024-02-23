Latest Bedding Showcases New Navy Blue Comforter Sets in Celebration of Trend in 2024
Latest Bedding expands its navy blue comforter offerings to help shoppers keep up with the newest bedroom design trends in 2024.
Beyond blue: Exploring digital prints and unexpected color palettes for the modern bedroom”LUMBERTON, NEW JEARSY, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beloved bedding supplier Latest Bedding is expanding its offerings of navy blue comforters to help shoppers keep up with the newest bedroom design trends.
A leader in luxury comforter sets, Latest Bedding was founded with the belief that customers shouldn’t have to choose between quality and style when it comes to their home decor. To that end, the brand regularly supplies trending designs from brands shoppers have come to trust. As part of its commitment to keeping up with the emerging fads, Latest Bedding is expanding its line of designer navy blue comforter sets available without the luxury price tag.
“Quality and style should be synonymous when it comes to comforters,” said Latest Bedding SEO manager Turab Hassan. “That’s why we choose pieces from acclaimed bedding designers like Beejan and J Queen. Not only do these companies utilize the highest-end materials, but they also provide products featuring the latest colors and designs. The goal is to help shoppers create bedrooms that spark joy and aid in relaxation and sleep.”
A long-time decorator’s favorite, navy blue is also one of the most popular color trends of the New Year. So it’s no surprise that a deep blue hue known as Blue Nova 825 is also Benjamin Moore’s Color of the Year for 2024. Ideal for bedrooms and other parts of the home, this soothing shade is known for helping people relax and unwind. As a bonus, the richness of the color can help spaces feel more elegant and sophisticated while contributing to good sleep.
Recognizing that repainting a room represents a serious commitment, Latest Bedding offers other options for celebrating the latest styles. The bedding leader recently expanded its offering of navy blue comforters and accessories to ensure there’s something for every preference and budget. Below are just a few of the navy comforter collections currently available in the brand’s online shop:
The BEBEJAN DELPHINE BLUE 100% COTTON 5-PIECE REVERSIBLE COMFORTER SET is ideal for sleepers who appreciate the classics with a twist. Featuring a time-honored floral pattern, this set includes shades of white and olive against a deep navy blue backdrop. However, those seeking something more sedate can flip the comforter over to reveal the faux denim texture reverse side. Along with a 100 percent cotton sateen comforter, the collection comes with two reversible shams, an embroidered decorative pillow, and a printed pillow. A cotton bonus bag finishes out the set and offers a convenient option for storage. Note that the Delphine Blue Set comes in sizes queen and king.
Prefer something light and airy in the bedroom? The BEBEJAN BLUE ART 100% COTTON 5-PIECE REVERSIBLE COMFORTER SET is an ideal option. The collection showcases blue watercolor flowers with grey shadowed leaf sketches against a creamy backdrop. So shoppers can rest assured that it will open up their rooms. Moreover, decorators who like a little contrast can fold down the top of the comforter to reveal a variegated pinstripe. Made from cotton sateen and boasting a fill of 250 GSM, this warm set comes complete with two reversible pillow shams, a printed 18-inch by 18-inch pillow, and a 12-inch by 18-inch embroidered pillow. A self-fabric tote finishes things out. The set, which is available in sizes queen and king, is machine washable.
A bedding option melding classic designs and modern hues, the CYNTHIA NAVY 4 PIECE COMFORTER SET works well in master bedrooms and guest rooms alike. Featuring a woven floral and vine pattern over deep blue, this set by Rose Tree comes in both queen and king sizes. Along with the comforter, customers receive two matching pillow shams and a navy bedskirt to hide the area under the bed from prying eyes. However, additional pieces, such as throw pillows, are available for an added cost.
Those who want to save time on comforter shopping will likely appreciate the completeness of the WEST MODERN 12-PIECE COMFORTER SET. Showcasing a jacquard weave inspired by an updated paisley motif, the collection gets added interest from accents of dusty blue and silver over the navy base shade. Plus, both the comforters and the matching shams feature detailing in the form of two-inch flange and half-inch flat silver piping. However, because the comforter reverses to a dusty blue, customers have options for making the collection seem their own. Additionally, this robust set includes a sheet set made from 200 thread count 100 percent cotton, a bedskirt, two Euro shams, a square pillow, and a neckroll pillow. The collection comes in queen, king, and California king and can be machine washed for ease of care. It works great in teens’ rooms, master’s, and guest suites.
Shoppers who appreciate the beauty of neutrals in the bedroom will likely be drawn to the SAATVA 7-PIECE COMFORTER SET. Crafted from pieced polyester and microfiber, the collection features shades of navy, dusty blue, and grey that are sure to meld perfectly with customers’ existing bedroom decor. Ideal for use year round, the comforter is filled with hypoallergenic polyester and can be washed at home in the machine. Additionally, buyers receive matching pieced faux silk pillow shams, two square decorative pillows, and an embroidered oblong decorative pillow. A solid navy bedskirt provides a finishing touch while concealing under-bed storage. Note that the collection comes in sizes king and California king. It pairs well with Latest Bedding’s Pure Parima Hira Sheet Set in Midnight or White, also available on the website.
Customers seeking new navy blue bedding will find plenty of variety at Latest Bedding. The luxury comforter supplier carries premium bedding and accessories from a wide range of designers, including Bebejan, J Queen, Waterford, Ann Gish, Pine Cone Hill, Rose Tree, and more. The result is quality, on-trend bedding without the brand-name prices.
For the latest comforters, sheets, and accessories, shop the collections at Latest Bedding. Shoppers can also contact the team online for help with sales, shipping, returns, and more. Note that Latest Bedding offers free standard shipping 365 days a year, so customers can get their
