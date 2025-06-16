Zapgo selects AMPECO to power EV charging network expansion across underserved UK locations

The partnership will support the delivery of an ambitious rollout programme of rapid charging at destinations around the UK

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zapgo, the UK-based Charge Point Operator (CPO) bringing rapid and reliable EV charging to handpicked local destinations around the UK, today announced it has selected AMPECO as its EV charging platform provider.

The strategic partnership will enable Zapgo to support its ambitious rollout programme, bringing much-needed EV infrastructure to some of the more remote locations throughout the UK.

Zapgo's fully funded "Zero cost, Zero effort, Zero risk" model allows property owners to offer EV charging as an additional amenity with no capital investment while generating revenue for property owners from every charging session.

The company's first flagship site at Cartmel Racecourse in Cumbria is scheduled to launch imminently, with nationwide expansion planned.

What differentiates Zapgo's deployment approach is its commitment to becoming an active community partner. Where possible, they endeavour to work with the local communities they serve, supporting initiatives that strengthen community bonds while promoting sustainable transportation.

Drawing on their extensive industry experience, Zapgo's leadership recognised that their expertise should be focused on operations, not software development.

"Historically, CPOs felt compelled to build proprietary back-office solutions, but they are not software companies," explains Ross Mabon, COO at Zapgo.

With AMPECO’s white-label solution, we can establish a strong and sustainable EV charging business. This allows us to maintain control over our data, pricing, and costs for the benefit of our customers, and provide accurate information to landlords and finance teams through comprehensive reporting features.”

After evaluating several Charge Point Management System solutions, Zapgo selected AMPECO for its flexibility, full data ownership capabilities, and operational control. The platform serves as the central hub for Zapgo's network management while maintaining seamless integration with the company's existing technology ecosystem, including partnerships with service providers.

“Having worked with back-office solutions throughout my career, I’ve gained a solid understanding of the essential functionalities needed to ensure the smoothest customer journey. I struggled to find things AMPECO hadn't thought of already. Everything needed is in place." said Jo Moffatt, Head of Network at Zapgo.

The partnership is particularly timely as the UK continues to implement EV charging infrastructure regulations, including requirements for contactless payment provision, transparent pricing, 24/7 customer support and data reporting already in place for new builds and potential future mandates for existing infrastructure. Zapgo's solution helps property owners meet these requirements while turning compliance into a revenue opportunity.

"We are proud to support Zapgo's mission to bring EV charging to underserved locations across the UK. Our platform's flexibility and control will enable them to create a charging experience that truly meets the needs of drivers while providing the operational efficiency needed for sustainable growth," said Orlin Radev, CEO at AMPECO.

About AMPECO

AMPECO enables large-scale EV charging providers to launch and scale their business operations under their brand. The company offers a white-label and hardware-agnostic EV charging management platform to cover all EV charging business cases. It has a comprehensive out-of-the-box feature set that allows quick go-to-market while providing unmatched flexibility and extensibility via API to enable businesses to build their differentiators. AMPECO supports more than 170 charging network operators in over 65 countries. It has been globally recognized by Frost & Sullivan, Financial Times, Forbes, Deloitte, and PwC for its technological product innovation and strategic business development. For more information, visit: https://www.ampeco.com/

About Zapgo

Zapgo is a UK-based electric vehicle (“EV”) charge point operator (“CPO”). With a clear destination charging strategy that will benefit UK EV owners and venue owners alike, Zapgo is working with businesses and land owners to roll out a network of rapid and reliable chargers targeting underserved areas across the UK.

