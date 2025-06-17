Prosperity Of Life Entrepreneur Expands Mentorship Network to 19 Countries Ahead of Global Tour

Caroline Hope Light with her fiancé Greg on a recent trip throughout the Mediterranean - when work meets play! More Mediterranean adventures.... "I can't believe I get paid to do this!" From left to right: Julie Spring, Rachel Krider, Caroline Hope Light - Work lunch! Just a little get together in Mykonos! Reinvention in motion. Caroline built a business on her terms—and she’s driving into her next chapter with purpose and style. Caroline and her fiancé, Greg, island hopping in the Mediterranean.

After job loss at 50, Caroline Hope Light aligned with Prosperity Of Life to build a purpose-driven global business—surpassing her former executive income.

Building a business that exceeds my former income while mentoring others globally has been incredibly rewarding. I’m excited for the growth the World Tour will bring.” — Caroline Hope Light

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prosperity Of Life , a global personal development and entrepreneurial education company, has announced the international expansion of one of its independent distributors, Caroline Hope Light , who now mentors like-minded professionals across 19 countries through her digital business.A former executive in the global health and wellness sector, Caroline transitioned to Prosperity Of Life following a corporate restructure. Since launching her business, she has established a growing leadership presence across North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia-Pacific—supporting aspiring entrepreneurs through mentorship, mindset training, and business system support.“Caroline is a standout example of global leadership within our distributor community,” said Rachel Krider, Co-Founder of Prosperity Of Life. “She continues to empower individuals around the world to create success through personal development and aligned entrepreneurship.”Caroline’s expansion is the result of dedicated effort and a clear vision to scale her business in unison with Prosperity Of Life’s upcoming World Tour, launching in August 2025. The tour spans 11 cities in 30 days, with scheduled stops across Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the United States, and Canada. Caroline will be traveling alongside the company’s leadership team, participating in both public presentations and private distributor trainings designed to support Prosperity Of Life’s growing global network.Since joining the company, Caroline has more than doubled her former C-suite executive income, demonstrating the effectiveness of Prosperity Of Life’s business model for high-performing professionals seeking scalable, independent income. With the upcoming tour expected to drive new growth opportunities, Caroline anticipates her business reaching even greater heights in the second half of 2025.Her mentorship network reflects the company’s broader international growth, as more professionals seek flexible, online business models that combine personal transformation with scalable income potential. Her business operates remotely and allows her to collaborate with individuals across multiple time zones while maintaining a balanced lifestyle from her home base in Sydney, Australia.As digital entrepreneurship continues to rise globally, Prosperity Of Life remains at the forefront of providing world-class personal development programs and a proven business model designed to support individuals in creating lasting personal and professional change.Prosperity Of Life is a global leader in personal development education and entrepreneurial business solutions. With a mission to empower individuals to achieve greater levels of success, purpose, and financial independence, the company delivers mindset training, transformational programs, and a flexible online business model. Founded by Shane and Rachel Krider, Prosperity Of Life serves clients and independent business owners in over 100 countries worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.