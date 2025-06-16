Glucagon-Like Peptide GLP-1 Agonists Weight Loss Drugs Market Forecast To 2034 – For Business Leaders & Strategic Teams

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Glucagon-Like Peptide (GLP)-1 Agonists Weight Loss Drugs Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over recent years, the glucagon-like peptide GLP -1 agonists weight loss drugs market has seen tremendous growth. Reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.9%, the market size is projected to escalate from $13.38 billion in 2024 to $15.63 billion in 2025. This expansion is primarily driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of obesity, an increase in cases of type 2 diabetes, a growing sensitivity towards obesity-related health risks, and escalating healthcare expenditure. Further drivers include a greater focus on chronic disease management and improved access to healthcare.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Glucagon-Like Peptide GLP-1 Agonists Weight Loss Drugs Market Size?

Projections for the near future indicate that the glucagon-like peptide GLP-1 agonists weight loss drugs market size will continue to surge, reaching $28.91 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 16.6%. Future growth is linked to increasing demand for effective weight loss solutions, expansion of the drugs' uses beyond diabetes, a rise in investments in research and development, and growing popularity of personalized medicine. The forecast period also predicts major trends such as the development of oral glucagon-like peptide GLP-1 formulations, advancements in sustained-release drug delivery, the incorporation of digital health tools in monitoring, the application of artificial intelligence in drug discovery and development, and innovation in peptide engineering for enhanced efficacy.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=24226&type=smp

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Glucagon-Like Peptide GLP-1 Agonists Weight Loss Drugs Market?

A crucial driving force in the forecasted Glucagon-Like Peptide GLP-1 Agonists Weight Loss Drugs market growth is the rising prevalence of obesity. This medical condition, characterized by excessive body fat accumulation, poses a significant risk to health. As people continue to consume more fast food and sugary drinks, proper nutrition is often neglected, contributing to an increasing number of individuals affected by obesity and related complications. This trend is prompting the demand for effective treatment options, thereby promoting the use of glucagon-like peptide GLP-1 agonist weight loss drugs for their proven ability to support weight loss and enhance metabolic health.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Glucagon-Like Peptide GLP-1 Agonists Weight Loss Drugs Market?

Major companies in the glucagon-like peptide GLP-1 agonists weight loss drugs market include Pfizer Inc., Roche Holding AG, Merck & Co. Inc, Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Boehringer Ingelheim, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd, BioAge Labs, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Innovent Biologics Inc., Viking Therapeutics Inc., Structure Therapeutics Inc., Zealand Pharma A/S, Regor Therapeutics Inc., I-Mab Biopharma Shanghai Co. Ltd., Altimmune Inc., TheracosBio LLC., Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/glucagon-like-peptide-glp-1-agonists-weight-loss-drugs-global-market-report

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Glucagon-Like Peptide GLP-1 Agonists Weight Loss Drugs Market?

Innovation is a leading trend in this sphere, with companies developing new obesity treatments to enhance efficacy and improve patient outcomes. These refer to therapies that mimic the GLP-1 hormone to regulate appetite, enhance satiety, and promote weight loss.

How Is The Glucagon-Like Peptide GLP-1 Agonists Weight Loss Drugs Market Segmented?

The market report provides a clear segmentation of the Glucagon-Like Peptide GLP-1 Agonists Weight Loss Drugs market:

1 By Drugs: Semaglutide, Liraglutide, Tirzepatide, Other Drugs

2 By Route of Administration: Parenteral, Oral

3 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Other Pharmacies

Subsegments:

1 By Semaglutide: Ozempic, Wegovy, Rybelsus

2 By Liraglutide: Saxenda, Victoza

3 By Tirzepatide: Mounjaro, Zepbound

4 By Other Drugs: Exenatide, Dulaglutide, Albiglutide, Efpeglenatide

What Are The Regional Insights In The Glucagon-Like Peptide GLP-1 Agonists Weight Loss Drugs Market?

In terms of regional performance, North America held the largest Glucagon-Like Peptide GLP-1 Agonists Weight Loss Drugs market share in 2024, although Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa all contributed significantly to the overall performance of the market.

Browse through more similar reports by The Business Research Company.

Pharmaceutical Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-drugs-global-market-report

Oral Biologics & Biosimilar Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oral-biologics-and-biosimilar-drug-global-market-report

Anti-Asthmatics And COPD Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-asthmatics-and-copd-drugs-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company, with over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, has built a reputation for providing comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. With 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can access the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.