Parents urged to protect kids against flu

Release date: 16/06/25

South Australian parents are being urged to vaccinate their children against the flu as cases continue to rise across the state this year.

Currently, less than one in five SA children under the age of five have had a flu vaccine – that is too low, even though it’s higher than the national average.

To encourage an increase in vaccinations, a targeted advertising campaign is running until the end of June across social media, online and outdoor displays.

The campaign features key themes including messaging to all parents that their children’s health is in their hands, and even healthy kids get sick. It is a reminder that in winter there is typically an increase in flu cases across the state, which can cause serious health problems, including the need for hospitalisation for any child.

So far this year, 781 children under the age of five have been diagnosed with flu in South Australia, with 87 of those diagnosed resulting in hospitalisation.

Across the state, there have been 6,754 flu cases reported so far this year – compared to 4,267 cases at the same time last year.

The flu vaccine is free for at-risk groups including children less than five years, people aged more than 65 years, pregnant women, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and those aged more than six months with certain health conditions. People can find out if they are eligible by visiting the SA Health website.

SA’s flu vaccine uptake across the board is once again above the national average and the highest of any mainland state, with almost 30 per cent of South Australians vaccinated.

For more information on flu vaccines for children under five years, visit sahealth.sa.gov.au/kidsflu. Ad campaign materials can be found here.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

Protecting young children from the severe impacts of the flu is so important, which is why we are urging all South Australian parents to get their kids vaccinated this winter.

Young children are especially vulnerable to the serious impacts of flu and more likely to end up in hospital.

We’re listening to the health experts by providing an excellent program that provides free flu vaccines to around 600,000 South Australians including children under 5, people over 65, pregnant women, all Aboriginal people over 6 months of age, and those with underlying health conditions.

South Australians have a strong record for rolling up their sleeves. Overall, our flu vaccine uptake is higher than the national average and better than any mainland state – we just need more parents to get their young kids vaccinated.

Attributable to Chief Public Health Officer, Professor Nicola Spurrier

With the onset of colder weather, think about prioritising the health of your family.

Getting a flu vaccine and ensuring your little ones are vaccinated is one simple measure to give you peace of mind as coughs and colds set in. Respiratory infections such as flu spread quickly in childcare and kindy particularly over the colder months when kids spend more time indoors.

Prioritising a free flu vaccine for your child will ensure your child is not the one that ends up in hospital.