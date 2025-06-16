CBiBank to Participate in the 2025 China International Financial Exhibition

NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 China International Financial Exhibition will take place from June 18 to 20, 2025, at the World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center in Shanghai.Under the theme “Openness and Innovation, Technology Empowerment, and Co-creating the Future of Finance,” the exhibition will gather global financial expertise, highlight cutting-edge innovations, and promote high-quality growth in the international financial sector. CBiBank has been officially invited to participate and will make a prominent appearance at this significant event.The exhibition is co-organized by the Cross-border Interbank Payment System (CIPS), a globally significant infrastructure for RMB cross-border and offshore payment and settlement. CIPS plays a vital role in facilitating international trade, cross-border investment, and interbank financial flows. Its participant network includes major Chinese commercial banks and a wide range of leading global financial institutions, serving as a key foundation for the internationalization of the RMB.As an official participant in the CIPS system, CBiBank is an emerging U.S.-based commercial bank serving a global clientele. The bank has long been dedicated to developing a global financial service framework, providing compliant, secure, and efficient financial solutions for both corporate and individual clients. Its core services include offshore accounts, international remittances, global collections and payments, and foreign exchange transactions—widely applied across trade, investment, and supply chain scenarios.Meanwhile, CBiBank has built strong partnerships with major financial institutions worldwide. It has developed a secure, efficient, and globally connected network for international account and settlement services—delivering compliant and convenient financial support to clients across the globe.At this year’s exhibition, CBiBank will showcase its capabilities in key areas such as multi-currency account opening, global remittance networks, and offshore fund management—highlighting its ongoing commitment to compliance-driven innovation and fintech integration.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.