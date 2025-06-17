WiseX Unveiled: Comprehensive AI Assistant Integrating Multi-Model, Image Processing, Real-Time Search

WiseX Logo WiseX main window

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WiseCleaner is proud to announce the release of WiseX, a next-generation AI assistant platform that brings together the power of multiple intelligent technologies in one seamless experience. Designed for productivity, creativity, and smart interaction, WiseX delivers a versatile set of tools for users who demand more from their digital workspace.Compatible with Multiple AI ModelsWiseX is engineered to support multiple advanced AI models, giving users the flexibility to switch between AI engines based on their needs—whether for code generation, creative writing, data analysis, or general-purpose Q&A—making it a highly adaptable tool for professionals, students, and tech enthusiasts alike.Smarter Conversations with Your DocumentsUpload PDFs, Word docs, Excel sheets, or presentations and interact with them naturally. Extract key insights, summarize lengthy reports, or even ask questions about the content—all through an intuitive chat interface. This feature transforms document-heavy tasks into quick, conversational experiences, significantly boosting efficiency.Real-Time Web Search & BrowsingWiseX puts current information within immediate reach. Its integrated Internet access allows users to search, browse, and reference live web content without leaving the app. Whether looking for the latest trends, checking facts, or sourcing current events, WiseX keeps your workflow uninterrupted and enriched with up-to-date resources.Complete AI Imaging StudioWiseX elevates your visual projects with an array of smart image tools. Users can generate images from text prompts, remove watermarks, erase unwanted elements, restore damaged photos, enhance resolution, remove backgrounds, and even perform realistic face swaps — all with just a few clicks. These capabilities turn basic images into polished, professional-ready graphics—whether for presentations, social media, or personal use.About WiseXBy integrating multi-model intelligence, real-time web access, and document interaction into a single platform, WiseX eliminates the complexity of juggling multiple tools. Whether professionals are streamlining workflow, students are accelerating research, or creators are enhancing visuals, WiseX offers intelligent support for a wide range of tasks.To learn more about WiseX or to access the platform, please visit: https://www.wisecleaner.com/wisex.html Since 2012, WiseCleaner has been on a mission to provide productive and creative system software products and the most intimate services to consumers around the world. After more than 10 years of continuous efforts, WiseCleaner owns more than 20 product patents now, including Wise Care 365, Wise Duplicate Finder, and Wise Data Recovery, and has become a leader in the software program industry. With a pragmatic attitude and professional team, today, consumers from more than 90 different countries/regions use WiseCleaner products and give high praise and support.

