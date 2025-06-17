FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES ROCK MUSIC-THEMED ROAD TRIP DRAMEDY 'BAND ON THE RUN'

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the rock music-themed road trip comedy BAND ON THE RUN, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting June 17, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the rock music-themed road trip comedy BAND ON THE RUN, a heartfelt rock-music road trip dramedy set against the vibrant backdrop of Detroit’s late-1990s garage rock explosion. BAND ON THE RUN is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting June 17, 2025.

Set in the adrenaline-fueled era of Detroit’s 1999 garage-rock scene, BAND ON THE RUN follows Jesse, a struggling young musician juggling aspirations for rock stardom with the demands of caring for his chronically ill father, Thomas. When Jesse’s band unexpectedly scores an invitation to perform at the coveted South by Southwest (SXSW) festival—just as Detroit nemesis, band Bull Roar, also gets their shot—they take Thomas and their eclectic bandmates on a chaotic road trip to Austin, Texas. Rivalries flare, and a series of comedic and poignant encounters reveal deep-seated family dynamics and dreams deferred.

As tensions peak and Thomas’s health deteriorates, Jesse must confront his fears, failures, and future in music. An explosive showdown with Bull Roar unexpectedly catapults the band onto MTV, complicating Jesse’s aspirations. After a critical health scare with Thomas, Jesse faces a pivotal choice: walk away or stand tall. Ultimately, he embraces his passion, leading to an unforgettable performance that captures industry attention and rekindles his belief in music and family. The journey home to Detroit sets the stage for a powerful conclusion about chasing dreams against the odds.

Directed by Jeff Hupp, Brian Cusac and Merritt Fritchie from a screenplay by Jeff Hupp, BAND ON THE RUN was produced by Jeff Hupp, Mary Ann Hupp, Dave Engbers, Kristin Redman, Rich Hansen, and Tom Armbruster. The vibrant cast features Larry Bagby (‘Thomas’), Matt Perl (‘Jesse’), Dylan Randazzo (‘Cody’), Daniel Blair (‘Maxime,) Landon Tavernier (‘J.J.’), Youssef Fadel (‘Seff’), Sammy Ketcham (‘Dave’), Korin Visocchi (‘Lynn’), Jessie Pettit (‘Candy’), Jake Eberle (‘Manny’), Steve Larson (‘Twin #1’), Chris Plum (‘Twin #2’), Alayna Patten Neilly (‘Mara Emteevee’), Merritt Fritchie (‘Craig’), Yolanda Davis (‘MTV VJ’), Elyssa Smith (‘Ginger’), David Below (‘Eduardo’), Mary Ann Hupp (‘Austin Nurse’), Lily Paul (‘Uber Fan’), and Chris Johnston (‘The Man’).

“BAND ON THE RUN immerses audiences into a defining moment in Detroit rock history, letting them feel every beat, every clash, and every laugh inside a band’s grungy van,” said filmmaker Jeff Hupp “It’s a candid exploration of the hopes, dreams, and generational struggles that come with the pursuit of rock-and-roll greatness.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire BAND ON THE RUN directly with the filmmakers and their representatives.

BAND ON THE RUN website: https://bandontherunmovie.com/

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

About The Powers That Be

The Powers That Be are an independent film production company forged in the fires of rebellion, rock-n-roll, and relentless creativity. Founded by Jeff Hupp, Brian Cusac, Merritt Fritchie, and Dave Engbers, they exist to tell the stories Hollywood forgot how to. With hearts full of mixtapes and minds wired by late-night horror flicks and coming-of-age classics, they make films that defy formulas and flip the bird to the status quo. No studio fluff. No corporate filters. Just original stories with grit, soul, and something to say. Their debut feature, BAND ON THE RUN, drops this spring—marking the first strike in a cinematic uprising.

