DataPatrol Launches New Multitenancy Feature to Enhance Security and Operational Scalability

Manage Multiple Environments with Ease

With the launch of Multitenancy, we are enabling our customers to manage complex environments with the clarity and security they need” — Loay Hussain, Managing Director at DataPatrol

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DataPatrol, a leading provider of screen security and data protection solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest feature: Multitenancy, an advanced tenant management capability built to empower enterprises, managed service providers (MSPs), and government entities with full control over multiple isolated environments, within a single, centralized platform.As organizations grow and operate across diverse teams, client portfolios, and regulatory landscapes, scalable, segmented, and secure access management becomes essential. DataPatrol’s Tenant Management feature was developed to address exactly that.“With the launch of Multitenancy, we’re enabling our customers to manage complex environments with the clarity and security they need,” said Loay Hussain, Managing Director at DataPatrol. “It’s about giving them full visibility, control, and confidence, no matter how many entities or regions they manage.”Key Capabilities of DataPatrol’s Multitenancy Feature:● Create and isolate tenants securely and efficiently● Assign custom access roles and security policies per tenant● Monitor activity and usage from a centralized dashboard● Optimize resource allocation while ensuring full operational oversightThis solution ensures data isolation, policy flexibility, and compliance-readiness, making it ideal for both internal teams and external clients operating in highly regulated or complex ecosystems.A New Feature Designed for Today’s Demands!As digital ecosystems grow in scale and complexity, organizations face increasing pressure to enforce segmentation, maintain compliance, and scale operations without compromising visibility or control. Multitenancy was designed with these needs in mind.The feature delivers: Security, Flexibility, and Scalability.DataPatrol’s Multitenancy feature is tailored for:● Enterprises managing multiple departments, subsidiaries, or regions● MSPs delivering secure services across client accounts● Government and Public Sector organizations with strict access control and compliance requirements● Heavily Regulated Industries such as healthcare and finance, where data segmentation and auditing are criticalAbout DataPatrol SolutionsDataPatrol provides advanced solutions to protect businesses from insider threats and data leaks, helping ensure operational continuity. As a recognized leader in data security, the company offers tailored features designed to prevent data theft and safeguard sensitive information.The DataPatrol insider threat management suite includes:Add persistent, customizable watermarks to screens across desktops, laptops, and mobile devices to deter unauthorized sharing and support audit trails.● Printing Watermark SolutionEmbed identifiable watermarks into printed documents to trace leaks back to the source and ensure secure handling of physical files.● Anti-Copy and Print Screen Prevention SolutionsBlock common data exfiltration methods by preventing copy-paste actions, screenshots, and screen recordings across sensitive applications.________________________________________Want to learn more?The Multitenancy feature is now available as part of DataPatrol’s solutions offering. Existing and new clients can request a demo and expert consultation through their account manager or the company’s website.🔗 Request a Demo and See DataPatrol solutions in action

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.