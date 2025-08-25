Datapatrol Brings Insider Threat Expertise to The Africa Cyber & FinTech Innovation Summit

DataPatrol

DataPatrol joins The Africa Cyber & FinTech Innovation Summit. The event is taking place from August 26th to 27th, 2025, at Emara Ole Sereni, Nairobi, Kenya.

We are here to help organizations safeguard their data, without compromising productivity, and to ensure they can meet compliance requirements in an increasingly connected environment.” — The DataPatrol Team

NAIROBI, KENYA, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DataPatrol, a leading provider of insider threat management solutions, will be exhibiting at The Africa Cyber & FinTech Innovation Summit. The event is taking place from August 26th to 27th, 2025, at Emara Ole Sereni, Nairobi, Kenya.As Africa embraces digital transformation, organizations across the continent are rapidly adopting new technologies to enhance digital services, strengthen cybersecurity, and comply with regulatory requirements. DataPatrol’s participation in this event marks an important step in expanding its presence across Africa.The company aims to support the region’s push towards a secure, resilient, and compliant digital ecosystem.DataPatrol’s innovative solutions deliver real-time, dynamic screen watermarks that add an extra layer of protection. They help organizations deter data leaks, support compliance frameworks, and ensure traceability in the event of a breach. These capabilities are particularly effective in Africa’s financial and fintech sectors, where data security is essential for maintaining trust and enabling growth.During the summit, DataPatrol will:● Showcase how screen watermarking integrates seamlessly into daily workflows.● Highlight real-world use cases in banking, financial services, government, and enterprise environments.● Share insights on mitigating insider risks and preventing internal data leaks.The Africa Cyber & FinTech Innovation Summit brings together industry leaders and technology providers to address the region’s most pressing digital security challenges.Event Details📍 Booth P4, Emara Ole Sereni, Nairobi, Kenya📅 August 26 - 27, 2025For more information about DataPatrol’s solutions, visit www.datapatrol.com or connect with our team at the event.

