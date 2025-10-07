DataPatrol brings focus on insider threat management, compliance, and screen watermarking to Asia’s largest tech event.

DataPatrol

SINGAPORE, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DataPatrol , a premier data security company committed to safeguarding organizations from data breaches and insider threats, is honored to announce its participation at Cyber Security World Singapore 2025, part of Tech Week Singapore, the largest technology event in Asia. DataPatrol will be participating with their partner Halodata, a leading value-added distributor in the information security industry, to showcase their latest innovations in screen watermarking and insider threat prevention.The congress will convene over 13,000 cybersecurity leaders, innovators, and professionals from across the region at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre on October 8–9, 2025.About the EventOrganized by Tech Week Singapore, Cyber Security World Singapore is recognized as the region’s leading cybersecurity gathering. The event draws an influential audience of CIOs, CISOs, IT leaders, compliance officers and enterprise security professionals who come together to exchange insights and explore advanced solutions. It serves as a critical platform for enterprises, government bodies and technology providers to collaborate, foster innovation and shape the future of digital resilience.Importance of Datapatrol’s participation at Cyber Security World Singapore 2025DataPatrol’s participation highlights its commitment to helping organizations strengthen compliance , protect sensitive data and build digital trust in the face of rapid transformation and rising regulatory demands. the company will present its advanced screen watermarking technology , which embeds real-time, user-specific identifiers directly into the display to ensure every session is traceable and accountable without disrupting the user experience.Alongside their partner Halodata, DataPatrol’s team will be present on-site at Booth P10. Their experts will be providing exclusive product demos, and one-on-one meetings to help attendees explore how the company is redefining insider threat defense and shaping the future of secure digital environments.Strengthening Compliance and Trust Across the RegionDigital transformation is accelerating across the Asia Pacific region, creating both significant opportunities and new risks. As technology adoption grows, organizations face increasing challenges to protect data and maintain trust. According to recent reports, 9% of cloud storage resources contain sensitive data, and 54% of organizations have secrets embedded in applications, exposing critical vulnerabilities. These findings make clear that data protection is not optional. It is a fundamental pillar of long-term resilience, corporate reputation, and regulatory compliance.Meet the DataPatrol team at Cyber Security World Singapore 2025Dates: October 8–9, 2025Location: Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre, SingaporeBooth: P10

