In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Digital Health For Cardiovascular Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Digital Health For Cardiovascular Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Digital Health For Cardiovascular Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034 ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Predictions have been made for the digital health for cardiovascular market size to impressively expand in the coming years, with a surge from $40.42 billion in 2024 to $49.77 billion in 2025. This notable increase reflects a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 23.1%. The factors fueling this significant growth include the increasing awareness and need for effective management of cardiovascular diseases, a growing demand for remote healthcare solutions and personalized healthcare, as well as government initiatives, healthcare reforms, and increasing healthcare costs.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Digital Health For Cardiovascular Market Size?

The upward trajectory of the digital health for cardiovascular market doesn't stop there. Expectations are in place for the market size to make further leaps in expansion, reaching a staggering $113.42 billion in 2029. This represents a CAGR of 22.9%. The boost in this forecast period can be attributed to growing trends such as the increasing adoption of 5G networks, an aging global population, the expanding influence of AI in personalized healthcare, and a rising demand for home-based healthcare solutions. In addition, major trends include AI-powered diagnostics, telemedicine integration, 5G connectivity for real-time data, telecardiology platforms, and cloud-based health platforms.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=24210&type=smp

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Digital Health For Cardiovascular Market?

Ensuring this positive trajectory in the digital health for cardiovascular market is the increasing adoption of telehealth services. Telehealth services, healthcare services offered remotely through various digital platforms such as phones, video calls, and apps, are driving the market growth. These services offer a convenient method to access healthcare from home, a significant advantage when dealing with chronic conditions like heart disease. Digital health for cardiovascular care supports telehealth services by providing remote monitoring and consultations, thus enabling easy patient care access.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Digital Health For Cardiovascular Market?

Leading the race in the digital health for cardiovascular market are major companies including Cardinal Health Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Siemens Healthineers AG, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Orange Business Services SA, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, LivaNova PLC, HeartFlow Inc., Viz.ai Inc., Bardy Diagnostics Inc., Ultromics Limited, RSIP Vision Ltd., Cardiologs Technologies SAS, NXGN Management LLC, Aktiia SA, FibriCheck, Cleerly Inc. These leading companies are developing innovative solutions and services to meet the growing demand for digital health for cardiovascular care.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-health-for-cardiovascular-global-market-report

How Is The Digital Health For Cardiovascular Market Segmented?

The digital health for cardiovascular market is making leaps not just in terms of size, but also in terms of segmentation as it continues to evolve and grow:

1 By Product Type: Remote Monitoring Devices, Mobile Health Applications, Diagnostic Software, Wearable ECG Monitors, Blood Pressure Monitors, Biosensors

2 By Technology: Artificial Intelligence AI, Internet Of Things IoT, Telemedicine, Wearable Devices, Big Data Analytics, Blockchain

3 By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

4 By Application: Cardiac Monitoring, Diagnosis And Early Detection, Post-Surgical Care, Preventive Care, Rehabilitation Management

5 By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Homecare Settings, Ambulatory Care Centers, Academic And Research Institutes

Subsegments:

1 By Remote Monitoring Devices: Implantable Loop Recorders, Holter Monitors, Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Devices, Patch Monitors

2 By Mobile Health Applications: Heart Rate Monitoring Apps, Blood Pressure Monitoring Apps, Medication Adherence Apps, Diet And Lifestyle Management Apps

3 By Diagnostic Software: Electrocardiogram ECG Interpretation Software, Artificial intelligence AI-Powered Diagnostic Tools, Cardiac Imaging Analysis Software, Risk Assessment Tools

4 By Wearable Electrocardiogram ECG Monitors: Smartwatches With Electrocardiogram ECG Functionality, Chest Strap Electrocardiogram ECG Monitors, Wristband Electrocardiogram ECG Monitors, Clothing-Integrated Electrocardiogram ECG Sensors

5 By Blood Pressure Monitors: Arm Cuff Monitors, Wrist Cuff Monitors, Finger Monitors, Wireless Blood Pressure BP Monitors

6 By Biosensors: Implantable Biosensors, Skin Patch Biosensors, Sweat-Based Sensors, Multi-Parameter Biosensors

What Are The Regional Insights In The Digital Health For Cardiovascular Market?

Keeping pace with the worldwide growth, North America held the reins as the largest region in the digital health for cardiovascular market size in 2024. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is speculated to emerge as the fastest-growing region coming forward.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Artificial Intelligence In Cardiology Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-cardiology-global-market-report

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Treatment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hypertrophic-cardiomyopathy-treatment-global-market-report

Cardiometabolic Diseases Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiometabolic-diseases-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.