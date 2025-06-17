Cargo Produce Partners with Coneksion to Accelerate Data Connectivity Across Global Carriers

Through this collaboration, Cargo Produce streamlines data connectivity with major global ocean carriers, including Maersk, MSC, CMA CGM, Hapag-Lloyd, and more.

HELSINKI, UUSIMAA, FINLAND, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coneksion®, a leading provider of global logistics and supply chain data connectivity solutions, announces a new partnership with Cargo Produce, a modern, fast-growing logistics technology platform empowering importers and exporters to orchestrate their supply chains globally. Initially, the cooperation enhances Cargo Produce’s digital connectivity with the world’s leading ocean carriers through Coneksion’s RAPIDS Ocean Freight Connectivity solution.

With the Coneksion RAPIDS Ocean Freight Connectivity, Cargo Produce gains seamless, API-based access to a wide range of global carriers, including Maersk, MSC, CMA CGM, Hapag-Lloyd, Evergreen, and others, ensuring a smooth flow of critical data for the Cargo Produce platform and its customers.

The solution automates and simplifies the entire ocean freight messaging cycle, including processes such as Booking Requests and Confirmations, Shipping Instructions, Verified Gross Mass (VGM) and Bills of Lading.

At the core of the deployment is Coneksion’s Common Carrier Layer (CCL), which enables rapid onboarding through both pre-established connections and new connections set up on customer request, significantly streamlining the implementation process. Cargo Produce is deploying the solution internally, supported by coneksion’s integration experts. This approach offers a balance of flexibility and control, underpinned by coneksion’s deep domain experience and advanced data connectivity technology.

"Partnering with coneksion® supports our mission to deliver market-leading service for our customers," said Miguel Jubal, Co Founder and CEO at Cargo Produce Inc. "We are excited about the flexibility, connectivity scope, and speed this integration brings to our global operations."

"Cargo Produce is a digitally focused organization driving innovation in maritime logistics, and we are proud to support them in their mission to provide an industry-leading platform for exporters and importers to efficiently manage global supply chains," said Jaakko Elovaara, CEO at coneksion®.



This cooperation reflects a broader shift in the ocean logistics industry, away from legacy freight platforms and in-house integrations, and toward scalable, modern data connectivity solutions like coneksion®.

