Rutland Barracks // 2nd Degree Agg. Domestic

CASE#: 25B4004343

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 06/16/2025 at approximately 0048 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mendon, VT

ACCUSED: Ralph Schneider

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, VT

CHARGES: 2nd degree aggravated domestic assault, interference with access to emergency services

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police do not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 16, 2025, at approximately 0048 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were notified of a disturbance at a residence in the Town of Mendon. Investigation revealed that Ralph Schneider (64) of Mendon had caused pain or injury to a family or household member. The investigation also revealed that Schneider had also attempted to prevent the victim from calling emergency services for help. Schneider was taken into custody by Troopers and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing before being held at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility without bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/16/2025 at 1230 hours

COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.