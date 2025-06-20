Mövenpick Hotel Gammarth Tunis Becomes First Accor Property in Tunisia to Achieve Green Globe Gold status

Mövenpick Gammarth Tunis earns Green Globe Gold re-certification, honoring its eco-leadership and support for DARNA’s care of abandoned children in Tunisia.

“Our hotel is proud to support DARNA's mission of providing homes for abandoned children. The partnership reflects our commitment to fostering a nurturing environment for employees and those in need.” — Imen Touhemi, Project Manager at Mövenpick Hotel Gammarth Tunis

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mövenpick Hotel Gammarth Tunis has once again been awarded Green Globe Certification, reaffirming its status as a sustainability leader in Tunisia. The hotel has maintained this prestigious recognition annually since 2016, becoming the first Accor property in Tunisia to achieve Green Globe’s esteemed Gold status. This achievement validates the hotel's commitment to continuous improvement across Green Globe’s criteria, encompassing environmental protection, socio-economic development, and the preservation of cultural heritage.Reflecting on this latest recertification, Imen Touhemi Project Manager, stated, “Thanks to the commitment and continuous engagement of the entire hotel team throughout this process, we have successfully achieved our sustainability goals.'"As part of its dedication to community and social responsibility, Mövenpick Hotel Gammarth Tunis proudly supports DARNA, meaning "Our Home" in Arabic—a humanitarian initiative established in 2014 to provide abandoned children with secure and nurturing environments. Each child is cared for by a surrogate mother until the age of 15, ensuring they receive emotional and developmental support throughout childhood.“In collaboration with DARNA, our hotel is proud to support the mission of providing a safe and loving home for abandoned children. This partnership reflects our commitment to fostering a nurturing environment, both for our employees and for those in need. The children of our employees represent the strong sense of community and care that we strive to cultivate, both within our workplace and through our social initiatives,” said Imen Touhemi.Further exemplifying its social engagement, the hotel participated in the “Kilo of Kindness” campaign to engage the children of its employees in meaningful, educational experiences. Through this initiative, the hotel organizes free leisure and environmental activities that foster awareness of sustainable practices among young participants.In March 2024, Mövenpick Hotel Gammarth Tunis joined forces with the charity organization Lions Club Sidi Mehrez to support homeless individuals. Through this collaborative effort, the hotel provides food and assistance to those in need, reinforcing its dedication to humanitarian efforts and reinforcing its role as a responsible corporate citizen.In line with its environmental philosophy, the hotel also cultivates a vibrant botanical garden on its premises. The garden, shaded and maintained using sustainable, eco-friendly methods, produces fresh vegetables like lettuce for use in the hotel’s culinary offerings and promotes biodiversity in the local environment. The garden supplies healthy food while also demonstrating the hotel's ongoing commitment to sustainable living and organic cultivation.With its comprehensive and heartfelt approach to sustainability, Mövenpick Hotel Gammarth Tunis continues to lead by example, offering a model of excellence in responsible tourism and community empowerment.About Mövenpick Hotel Gammarth TunisMövenpick Hotel Gammarth Tunis is a five-star oasis of modern luxury, nestled in an exclusive residential area with stunning views of the Mediterranean bays and the iconic hills of Sidi Bou Said. Just minutes from La Marsa, Carthage, and easily accessible from the airport, the hotel offers an ideal blend of convenience and elegance. Guests can indulge in a variety of culinary experiences at three exceptional restaurants, from traditional Tunisian specialties at Abou Nawas Restaurant to international cuisine at Horizon Restaurant and The Breeze Restaurant, which is open during the summer. For relaxation and wellness, the Kallisti Spa offers soothing treatments, alongside an indoor pool, jacuzzi, fitness centre, and tennis courts, with an 18-hole golf course nearby. With five versatile meeting rooms filled with natural daylight and equipped with cutting-edge technology, the hotel is also a prime venue for conferences, weddings, and events. As part of its commitment to responsible hospitality, Mövenpick Hotel Gammarth Tunis takes pride in its sustainability efforts, holding a long-standing Green Globe Certification in recognition of its environmental and social initiatives. For more information about Mövenpick Hotel Gammarth Tunis and its sustainability initiatives, please visit movenpick.accor.comAbout Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe Certification is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe Certification is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com For media inquiries:Imen TouhemiProject ManagerMövenpick Hotel Gammarth TunisAvenue Taieb M’hiri BP 36, La MarsaPostal Code 2078, Tunis, TunisiaMobile: +21658355573Tel: +216 71 741 444movenpick.accor.comImen.TOUHEMI@movenpick.com

