PACE Anti-Piracy Releases White-Box Works 1.3 With Smaller White-Boxes and Enhanced Developer Resources

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PACE Anti-Piracy is pleased to announce the release of White-Box Works 1.3, the latest version of its award-winning toolkit for securing algorithms, cryptographic keys, and data.Building on its status as the first white-box cryptography product approved by EMVCo under the Software Protection Tool certification program, White-Box Works 1.3 introduces key optimizations and resources designed to support developers working in security-critical environments such as payments, identity, healthcare, and media.Smaller White-Boxes, Same Strong ProtectionVersion 1.3 delivers significant size reductions for generated white-boxes—up to 30% smaller binaries—with no compromise on algorithm and cryptographic key protection. These performance gains allow developers to embed hardened algorithms more efficiently, which is particularly valuable in resource-constrained or latency-sensitive environments.New Use Case Samples and SDK ImprovementsAll bundled samples have been reworked, with new demonstrations added for key scenarios such as device fingerprinting, secure storage, and video DRM. Unlike fixed-function libraries, these samples help developers implement white-box cryptography in ways that align with their own architecture and threat models—while retaining full control by generating white-boxes on-premises.The cryptography SDK has also been refactored for easier reuse and modular integration.Other updates in White-Box Works 1.3 include:• Support for C++ compilers, in addition to standard C• New installers to streamline setup• Increased stability on 32-bit platforms• Improvements in error validation and diagnostics“We’re continually evolving White-Box Works to meet the needs of real-world security deployments,” said Andrew Kirk, VP of PACE Anti-Piracy. “Version 1.3 reflects feedback from our customers and partners—smaller binaries, clearer samples, and faster integration, all while maintaining the high standards of protection that earned us EMVCo certification.”White-Box Works gives organizations the power to build their own hardened cryptographic implementations, ensuring maximum security and control without reliance on external vendors. With version 1.3, PACE Anti-Piracy continues to lead the evolution of white-box cryptography—offering a flexible, developer-centric toolkit designed for real-world security challenges.White-Box Works 1.3 is available now to current customers.For more information or request a demo, please visit the White-Box Works or contact our team at sales@paceap.com.About PACE Anti-Piracy, Inc.PACE Anti-Piracy, Inc. is a privately held company based in San Jose, California. Since 1985, PACE has provided software publishers and distributors with high-quality solutions for secure software distribution. PACE products are trusted by world-class developers across industries to protect their most valuable digital assets. www.paceap.com

