MPD Investigating Newton Place Officer-Involved Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau and Investigative Services Bureau are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Newton Place, Northwest. No injuries occurred in the shooting.

On Saturday, June 14, 2025, at approximately 2:20 a.m., Fourth District officers responded to the report of a domestic disturbance inside of a residence in the 600 block of Newton Place, Northwest. As members worked to deescalate the situation, the suspect produced a firearm. MPD members made multiple loud commands for the suspect to drop the weapon. The suspect did not comply and an MPD member discharged their service weapon. The suspect was not struck. The suspect then threatened to harm herself and advanced in the direction of MPD members while still armed. An MPD member then deployed an electric controlling device (ECD), which did not take effect. MPD members were then able to take the suspect into custody and placed her under arrest without further incident. The suspect’s firearm was recovered. No injuries occurred during the incident.

43-year-old Nashell Sowells, of Northwest, was charged with Possession of Unregistered Firearm and Ammunition, Simple Assault, Possession of Controlled Substance, and Destruction of Property.

The involved member has been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to MPD policy. The release of body-worn camera footage is pursuant to District of Columbia law (D.C. Official Code § 5–116.33 (c)(2)).

The officer-involved shooting is under investigation by the Internal Affairs Bureau’s Force Investigations Team, which investigates all law enforcement officer-involved shootings in the District of Columbia. The United States Attorney’s Office will independently review the facts and evidence in the case.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099 or by texting 50411.

CCN: 25088911