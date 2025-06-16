Westminster Barracks // Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1004296
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shae Riedinger
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 06/15/25 around 2045 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dummerston, VT
INCIDENT: Theft of Motor Vehicle
ACCUSED: Under Investigation
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Troopers from the Vermont State Police, Westminster barracks are investigating a motor vehicle theft that occurred in Dummerston (Windham County), VT. Troopers are looking for information to help identify an individual who stole a 2021 gray Chevrolet Colorado, bearing Vermont registration 488A414. The theft occurred on 06/15/2025 sometime before 1430 hours. The truck has a “Southern Vermont Solar” decal on the side panels (as seen attached). Anyone with information about the identity of the perpetrator, or the vehicles whereabouts, is encouraged to contact the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or reach out to Trooper Shae Riedinger. Anonymous tips can be submitted at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
