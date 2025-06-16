Westminster Barracks // Request for Information

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B1004296

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shae Riedinger

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 06/15/25 around 2045 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dummerston, VT

INCIDENT: Theft of Motor Vehicle

ACCUSED: Under Investigation

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Troopers from the Vermont State Police, Westminster barracks are investigating a motor vehicle theft that occurred in Dummerston (Windham County), VT. Troopers are looking for information to help identify an individual who stole a 2021 gray Chevrolet Colorado, bearing Vermont registration 488A414. The theft occurred on 06/15/2025 sometime before 1430 hours. The truck has a “Southern Vermont Solar” decal on the side panels (as seen attached). Anyone with information about the identity of the perpetrator, or the vehicles whereabouts, is encouraged to contact the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or reach out to Trooper Shae Riedinger. Anonymous tips can be submitted at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Trooper Riedinger

Vermont State Police

Troop B - Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd,

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

shae.riedinger@vermont.gov