Royalton Barracks / Retail Theft: Help to Identify

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE: 25B2006836

TROOPER: Michael Robidoux

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 12/17/2025 at approximately 1330 hours

LOCATION: Mills Hardware Store, Bethel, Vermont

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

ACCUSED: Pending

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 17, 2025, at approximately 1420 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks received a report of a theft at Mills Hardware Store in Bethel, Windsor County, Vermont. At approximately 1330 hours, the suspect reportedly stole approximately $300 worth of merchandise before leaving the store. A photo of the suspect is attached.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Trooper Robidoux at the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933. Tips can also be made anonymously using the following link: https://vsp.vermont.gov/prevention/tipsubmit.

COURT ACTION: Pending

COURT DATE:

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windsor Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: