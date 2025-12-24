Royalton Barracks / Retail Theft: Help to Identify
CASE: 25B2006836
TROOPER: Michael Robidoux
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 12/17/2025 at approximately 1330 hours
LOCATION: Mills Hardware Store, Bethel, Vermont
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Pending
On December 17, 2025, at approximately 1420 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks received a report of a theft at Mills Hardware Store in Bethel, Windsor County, Vermont. At approximately 1330 hours, the suspect reportedly stole approximately $300 worth of merchandise before leaving the store. A photo of the suspect is attached.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Trooper Robidoux at the Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933. Tips can also be made anonymously using the following link: https://vsp.vermont.gov/prevention/tipsubmit.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windsor Criminal Division
