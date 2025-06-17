Raffles Boston Takes Sustainable Action in Massachusetts

Raffles Boston

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe has awarded Raffles Boston in Massachusetts, USA with its inaugural certification, verifying the hotel’s dedication to sustainable hospitality. Designed with sustainability in mind, Raffles Boston integrates eco-conscious features throughout its construction and operations.“At Raffles Boston, achieving our first Green Globe certification is a significant milestone in our commitment to sustainability and responsible hospitality,” said Yann Turcotte, Acting General Manager of Raffles Boston. “This accomplishment reflects our team’s dedication to integrating eco-conscious practices into our operations, positively impacting both our community and the environment. We are proud to lead by example and remain focused on our journey toward a more sustainable future.”Raffles Boston draws inspiration from Boston’s largest park system, the Emerald Necklace, incorporating botanical design influences into its interior walls and Emerald Suites to celebrate the city’s green spaces. Guests can explore books on the Emerald Necklace and Frederick Law Olmsted in both the Emerald Suites and the Writers Lounge, fostering a deeper appreciation for Boston’s natural heritage.As part of its sustainability initiatives, Raffles Boston has implemented numerous energy-efficient and water-saving measures. To reduce overall energy consumption, the hotel has installed Lutron-controlled lighting systems with 100% LED lighting and variable frequency drive technology that optimizes energy recovery systems. The hotel’s white roof enhances energy efficiency by reducing heat absorption and lowering the demand for air conditioning, while environmentally-friendly UV filtration in the hotel’s pool improves water quality without using harmful chemicals. Additionally, the hotel uses high-efficiency water fixtures, including low-flow, dual-flush toilets and waterless urinals to conserve water.Beyond its green building initiatives, Raffles Boston is dedicated to community engagement. The hotel actively supports local organizations through volunteering efforts and donation programs. Team members volunteer with More than Words, an organization that provides work experience to empower youth in foster care, experiencing homelessness, out of school, or involved in the court system. The team also assists the Greater Boston Food Bank to combat food insecurity. Furthermore, the hotel donates gently used slippers and amenities to the Dimock Center, the first hospital in New England opened and operated by women for women, to support patients and reduce waste.In additional efforts to reduce waste, Raffles Boston has introduced several initiatives to minimize its environmental impact. The hotel has eliminated single-use plastics from the guest experience and implemented a Nespresso pod recycling program. Additionally, an AI-driven Orbisk food waste system helps analyze and reduce food waste, while composting efforts ensure responsible resource management.Raffles Boston’s Green Globe certification validates its ongoing mission to provide luxury hospitality that harmonizes with environmental responsibility. Green Globe is proud to recognize the hotel's efforts in implementing sustainable solutions that benefit both guests and the greater community.About Raffles BostonRaffles Boston is a luxury hotel in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, conveniently located a 15-minute drive from Boston Logan International Airport and adjacent to the Boston Back Bay Train Station. Its prime location offers easy access to landmarks such as Fenway Park, The Museum of Fine Arts, Symphony Hall, the Charles River Esplanade, and Trinity Church. The hotel boasts exceptional facilities and services, including the signature Raffles Butler Service, versatile event venues, and a ballroom on the 19th floor. Guests can indulge in relaxation at the spa, featuring treatment rooms and an indoor pool, or experience the unique three-story Sky Lobby. The hotel’s interior design, crafted by Stonehill Taylor, draws inspiration from Boston's Emerald Necklace, incorporating botanical influences, copper accents, historical illustrations, and lush greenery. Raffles Boston is deeply committed to sustainability, emphasizing responsible sourcing, decarbonizing operations, effective waste management, cultural preservation, and social equity. For more information about Raffles Boston and its sustainability initiatives, please visit www.raffles.com About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe Certification is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe Certification is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com For media inquiries:Leah MarshSustainability ManagerRaffles Boston40 Trinity PlaceBoston, Massachusetts 02116M +1 781 738 1516Leah.Marsh@raffles.com

