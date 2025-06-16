'NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato' Summer Craft Experience at Anime Park Nijigen no Mori

Create custom scents in Naruto-themed molds Combine the worlds of Naruto and traditional Japanese culture

A ninja-themed fragrance crafting experience will be held from July 19 to August 31

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The popular NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato attraction at anime theme park Nijigen no Mori, located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, will hold a limited-time summer Fragrance Crafting Experience from July 19 (Sat) to August 31 (Sun), 2025. The event will take place on Awaji Island, the largest producer of traditional Japanese incense sticks in Japan.

During the event, participants will have the opportunity to combine fragrances, essential oils, and dyes in molds to create their own unique aroma. There are three types of molds available: the Hidden Leaf Village mark, the Uchiha Clan crest, and the Akatsuki mark—each unique to the ninja-themed NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato attraction. After creating a custom scent, participants can shape it in their selected mold and take home their custom incense as a sensory memento of their time in Awaji Island, renowned for its Japanese incense production.

■Overview: Fragrance Crafting Experience

Event Period: July 19 (Sat) - August 31 (Sun), 2025

Time: 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM (last entry 3:30 PM)

Content: Participants will combine fragrances, essential oils, dyes, and molds to create their custom ninja-themed Japanese incense. Three unique molds are available: the Hidden Leaf Village mark, the Uchiha clan crest, and the Akatsuki mark.

Location: Shinobi-Zato Workshop, inside NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato

Price: 500 yen *A separate admission ticket is required.

Address: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Contact: Nijigennomori Inc., Nijigen no Mori Management Office: +81 (0)799-64-7061

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

ⓒ2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

