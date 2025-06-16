$2 million boost for Kings Reserve transformation

Release date: 14/06/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government has approved a major funding boost to support the reimagining of Kings Reserve, paving the way for a beautiful, inclusive and sustainable community park.

A new, more ambitious plan for redeveloping Kings Reserve has been released by the City of West Torrens following delays to the original planned Playspace upgrade.

The State Government has provided the City of West Torrens with a $2 million grant through the Department for Housing and Urban Development, which increases the total State Government contribution to almost $2.5 million.

Kings Reserve, located across from the Brickworks and next to the Thebarton Oval at Torrensville, is set to become a vibrant hub for recreation, relaxation and connection.

The updated vision for Kings Reserve includes:

Extensive landscaping and open green spaces surrounded by trees and mounded turf

Nature play and traditional playgrounds for children of all ages and abilities

Active recreation facilities such as basketball, netball, skateboarding and a BMX pump track

Shelters, BBQs, a public toilet and seating for community gatherings

Expressions of Kaurna culture through interpretive signage, sculptures and an interpretive arbour representing significant local waterways and transport routes

A red brick wall honouring the site’s brick-making heritage

The entire project is expected to cost $8.5 million.

The Council will continue to manage the project, providing regular updates to the State Government to ensure transparency and accountability.

Click here to view the master plan for Kings Reserve.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

Our Government is passionate about supporting vibrant, connected neighbourhoods and providing outdoor spaces that will get kids off their screens.

The strong focus on nature play, cultural expression and active recreation will see Kings Reserve become a landmark destination in the Inner-Western Suburbs.

I commend the West Torrens council for their ambitious and thoughtful approach to this project and I can’t wait to see it come to life and bring our community together.

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

This is another great win for the local community, and I commend the many residents who live in the 5031 postcode who have achieved great things as they advocated strongly and passionately for this vital shared space.

Their efforts will mean more trees are saved as Kings Reserve becomes a more vibrant place for all of us to enjoy.

Attributable to Mayor Michael Coxon, City of West Torrens

We are grateful to the State Government for its financial contribution to this project under its Open Space Fund. This contribution, together with council's commitment of $6.5 million, will give us with the opportunity to provide our community with a first-class facility.

We recently undertook community consultation on the master plan concept, which saw more than 85% of respondents supportive of the plan. We are now undertaking detailed designs of the plan and hope to begin ground works early in 2026.

This is another great example of how council and community can work together and we thank the Kings Reserve Community Reference Group for its collaboration in helping to bring this project to fruition.