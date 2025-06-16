NO TARIFFS, NEXT-DAY DELIVERY: NEWTIMES HAIR EXPANDS ITS U.S. PRESENCE WITH COAST-TO-COAST WAREHOUSES

Newtimes Hair US Warehouse Newtimes Hair Global Supply Warehouse

Tariff-free, next-day delivery now coast-to-coast—Newtimes Hair strengthens U.S. supply with new Florida warehouse.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amid rising global uncertainty over tariffs and supply chain volatility, global beauty manufacturer and supplier Newtimes Hair is proud to announce the official launch of its second U.S. warehouse in Florida, now fully operational alongside its established Los Angeles facility.This coast-to-coast setup marks a major milestone in the company's long-term commitment to the U.S. market, offering salon owners, stylists, and distributors across the country faster, more flexible, and tariff-free access to premium hair replacement systems and extensions With the beauty industry navigating an increasingly uncertain global landscape—particularly when it comes to international tariffs and freight delays—Newtimes Hair is stepping up to offer stability and speed where it matters most."We know our partners are closely monitoring pricing, timelines, and delivery reliability," said Roberto Gonzalez, head of Newtimes Hair's American office. "That's exactly why we've doubled down on our U.S. presence. With warehouses now on both coasts, we're eliminating tariff concerns and delivering faster than ever—often within just one or two business days."WHAT THIS MEANS FOR U.S. CLIENTSWith warehouses now active on both coasts, Newtimes Hair is delivering more than just speed—it's providing certainty in a time of change. Here's how the new setup directly benefits our U.S.-based partners:1.Faster Nationwide Delivery: Orders are shipped from the warehouse closest to the client—either Los Angeles or Florida—cutting down transit time to as little as one to two business days in many regions.2.No Tariffs, No Surprises: By shipping entirely within the U.S., clients avoid import duties, unexpected fees, and customs delays. Pricing remains stable, predictable, and transparent.3.Smarter Inventory Planning: With faster local fulfillment, salons, and stylists no longer need to bulk order or overstock. Order what you need, when you need it.4.On-the-Ground Support: Newtimes Hair's U.S.-based customer service team is ready to assist with everything from order coordination to product guidance—ensuring a smooth experience from click to delivery.This expansion isn't just about logistics—it's about reinforcing trust, simplifying operations, and giving hair professionals across the U.S. more control over how and when they receive the products they rely on.NO MORE WAITING. NO MORE GUESSWORK. JUST CONFIDENCE.“No more waiting. No more guesswork. Just confidence,” said Roberto. “That’s what this expansion is really about. We’re not just shipping faster—we’re giving salons the certainty they need to operate smoothly. No customs delays, no surprise fees, no need to overstock. It’s factory-direct, tariff-free, and built entirely around the realities of running a modern salon. You order, we deliver—quickly, clearly, and reliably.”In today’s fast-moving beauty world, salons don’t want anything to do with uncertainty. Delayed shipments, hidden fees, and unpredictable lead times can cost clients and credibility. By shipping directly from within the U.S., Newtimes Hair removes the friction. What you see is what you pay — and what you order is what you get, fast.BUILT FOR GLOBAL REACH, BACKED BY LOCAL STRENGTHThis latest expansion is part of Newtimes Hair's broader global logistics network. While the company continues to serve international clients through its China headquarters and other global shipping hubs, its commitment to the U.S. market has never been stronger.With the new Florida warehouse now open for appointments and product pickups, clients can connect more directly with their supply chain—and move faster toward their business goals.Whether you're a long-standing salon partner or a first-time customer seeking a dependable supplier, the message is clear: Newtimes Hair is here, it's local, and it's ready to deliver.WANT TO VISIT? LET'S CONNECT.Both U.S. warehouses are open to clients by appointment. If you'd like to schedule a visit, see available stock in person, or discuss your next order with a representative, simply reach out to your sales contact or email info@newtimeshair.com to arrange a time.ABOUT NEWTIMES HAIRNewtimes Hair is a global leader in premium hair systems , wigs, and extensions, trusted by thousands of salons, stylists, and distributors worldwide. With a focus on innovation, quality, and service, the company continues to build a supply network that matches the pace and professionalism of the modern beauty industry.From its roots in China to its growing presence in the United States and Europe, Newtimes Hair is redefining what it means to deliver beauty—fast, flexible, and without borders.

