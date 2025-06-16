Briskman Briskman & Greenberg Urges Caution for Motorists as Summer Motorcycle Accidents Rise in Illinois

Chicago, Illinois – As summer approaches, the frequency of motorcycle accidents tends to increase, raising concerns about the safety of riders on Illinois roads. Briskman Briskman & Greenberg, a motorcycle accident law firm based in Chicago, is urging motorists to remain vigilant and prioritize the safety of motorcyclists during this dangerous time of year.

Recent data from the Illinois Department of Transportation reveals that there have already been 38 motorcycle-related fatalities in 2025. This alarming statistic underscores the urgency of road safety awareness as the weather warms up and more motorcyclists take to the streets.

“Motorcycles are inherently more vulnerable than passenger vehicles, and it’s crucial for drivers to be aware of their presence,” said Paul Greenberg, Managing Member of Briskman Briskman & Greenberg. “Every motorist has a responsibility to share the road and ensure that everyone, including motorcyclists, can travel safely.”

The firm emphasizes that factors such as increased traffic and warmer weather typically lead to a rise in motorcycle use, which can inadvertently lead to more accidents. Distracted driving, speeding, and failure to yield to motorcyclists are common factors contributing to these tragic incidents.

Briskman Briskman & Greenberg encourages drivers to adopt defensive driving habits, particularly in the warmer months. The firm recommends that motorists check blind spots, utilize turn signals, and maintain a safe distance from motorcycles to reduce the risk of collisions.

Paul Greenberg is not only one of Chicago’s top-rated personal injury lawyers, he’s also a safety advocate. While car and truck drivers should be extra cautious and on the lookout for motorcyclists during warm months, he also encourages those who are looking for freedom on the open road to invest in high-quality safety gear.

Essential items include a DOT-approved helmet, which can dramatically reduce the risk of head injuries, as well as armored jackets, gloves, and durable pants made from abrasion-resistant materials. High-visibility gear can also enhance a rider’s visibility to other drivers, further increasing safety on the road.

As part of their commitment to community safety, Briskman Briskman & Greenberg is dedicated to raising awareness about the rights of motorcyclists and the necessity of safe driving practices. The firm is available to assist those affected by motorcycle accidents, ensuring they receive the support and compensation they deserve.

With continued efforts and increased awareness, Briskman Briskman & Greenberg hopes to foster a safer Summer motorcycle season in 2025.

The attorneys at Briskman Briskman & Greenberg have successfully represented individuals and families who have been injured or lost loved ones as the result of someone’s carelessness or a workplace accident. We have achieved success in thousands of cases, recovering millions of dollars in damages for our clients in a wide variety of cases, including personal injury, car accidents, wrongful death, medical malpractice, pharmacy errors, dog bite injuries, and work injuries.

Briskman Briskman & Greenberg

205 W Randolph St Suite 925 Chicago, IL 60606

(312) 222-0010

https://www.briskmanandbriskman.com/

Press Contact : Paul Greenberg

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.