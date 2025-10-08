Phillips Law Firm Awards 2025 A Second Chance Scholarship to Ibrahim Hassen

Woodinville, Washington – Phillips Law Firm congratulates Ibrahim Hassen on winning the 2025 A Second Chance Scholarship! Hassen delivered a moving recollection of his experience after a traumatic car accident in his scholarship video. His determination to recover and candid compassion for mental health advocacy inspired the scholarship selection committee to award him the scholarship’s $2,500.

Hassen tells the story of an accident that left him with 84 stitches in the forehead when he was only seven years old. When his mother fell asleep at the wheel of their car, Hassen and his family collided with a steel pole. Hassen’s mother broke 13 bones, and his older sister broke her arm, but Hassen flew forward and collided with the seat in front of him, at which point a piece of plastic pierced his forehead.

In the years since that accident, Hassen reports that he’s learned to live with anxiety and depression. These mental health concerns have made it difficult for him to readily tackle social and professional situations, but they haven’t stopped him from trying to make the world a better place.

While Hassen has battled depression and anxiety, he’s also worked with international groups to provide aid to Syrian refugees on the border of Syria and Turkey. He’s also begun pursuing a degree in Business Administration with a focus in Marketing at California Polytechnic State University.

When asked what inspired him to apply for the A Second Chance Scholarship, Hassen stated that he wanted to let other victims of traumatic car accidents know that they’re not alone. He emphasizes that “there is growth and prosperity to be found” in the lives of survivors, and that there is a community ready to support them throughout their recovery.

Hassen looks forward to continuing his academic career at California Polytechnic State University and hopes to one day own a business that gives him plenty of opportunities to grow. He also hopes to travel the world and continue providing aid where it’s needed most.

Hassen’s story of determination and drive inspired the scholarship selection committee. The team with Phillips Law Firm is proud to recognize his achievements with this year’s A Second Chance Scholarship award.

Students interested in following in Hassen’s footsteps can visit the A Second Chance Scholarship page to learn more about the scholarship’s updated submission deadline and qualifying criteria.

