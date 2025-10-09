Horton Legal Strategies PLLC welcomes accomplished business leader, Lisa Stoia, as Firm Administrator based in New Jersey!

New York City, New York – ABOUT LISA STOIA

Lisa Stoia has directed and transformed complex organizations for more than a decade. Most recently, she served as Managing Director of Ronco Technical Services, a biomedical equipment maintenance company serving healthcare facilities, universities, laboratories, and veterinary practices. She stepped into an existing business, reimagined its operational framework, rebuilt and scaled it, and ultimately oversaw its sale. Under her leadership, Ronco achieved 40% revenue growth, 20% profit margin increase, and a 30% improvement in operational efficiency while securing major client contracts with Cornell, MSKCC, the Animal Medical Center of NY, and the Bronx Zoo.

Her career also includes roles at Bank of America, Elsevier, AT&T Capital, and Commercial Trust (now Bank of America). She has consistently delivered transformative results in P&L management, contract negotiation, risk management, and cross-functional leadership.

Lisa’s accomplishments include obtaining MWBE certification from the State of New Jersey, maintaining A+ BBB and Google 5-star ratings, and being featured in Marie Brenner’s book The Desperate Hours: One Hospital’s Fight to Save a City on the Pandemic’s Front Lines. She has also developed and delivered continuing education programs certified within the veterinary arena.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Art History from Rutgers University. In addition to her corporate leadership, Lisa has dedicated time to community service, including serving as an Interim Crisis Coordinator and now, as an Advocate with SAFE in Hunterdon, supporting survivors of domestic and sexual abuse. Through her role as Firm Administrator of Horton Legal Strategies, Lisa is committed to strengthening the firm’s infrastructure, streamlining workflows, and ensuring sustainable growth for the firm’s clients and team.

Please join us in welcoming this outstanding leader to Horton Legal Strategies!

Horton Legal Strategies PLLC is an award-winning law firm that provides fractional legal departments for growing businesses. With a dedicated team that spans the globe, and an expanding attorney network, HLS provides comprehensive legal services that include employment law, business structuring, commercial transactions, securities law, IP licensing, litigation, and M&A. HLS serves as a strategic legal partner in helping clients achieve their business goals by introducing innovative approaches such as fixed legal budgets, project management, and complimentary client access to a training studio with over 2,600 participants. At HLS, diversity and inclusion are part of our DNA. We are a certified LGBT Enterprise, Minority Business Enterprise, and Woman-owned business.

Horton Legal Strategies PLLC

(646) 948-1007

ana@hortonlegalstrategies.com

https://www.hortonlegalstrategies.com

Press Contact : Ana Collado

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.