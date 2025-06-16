Citrine Blow Bar Opens in Sugar Land, TX, Offering Styling & Blowouts with Staying Power

Citrine Blow Bar opens in Sugar Land, TX, offering styling & blowouts Citrine Blow Bar was built around the belief that great hair can be powerful Services at Citrine Blow Bar include signature blowouts, fully customized luxury extension installs, and event styling

SUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new kind of salon experience has arrived in Sugar Land. Citrine Blow Bar, a Latina owned and operated boutique styling studio led by local stylist Jojo Sanchez, is now open and is accepting appointments for blowouts, luxury extensions, and special event styling.

The name Citrine nods to the golden gemstone known for confidence, clarity, and abundance—exactly the energy clients can expect when they step into the chair.

More than just another beauty space, Citrine Blow Bar was built around the belief that great hair can be powerful—and personal.

“I wanted to create a space where women feel seen, relaxed, and leave feeling like themselves—but elevated,” said Sanchez, managing partner and lead stylist. “There’s something really empowering about taking time for yourself, and we wanted Citrine to reflect that. It’s not about trends or being ‘extra’—it’s about walking out of the salon feeling steady, strong, and ready to take on your day.”

Services at Citrine Blow Bar include signature blowouts, fully customized luxury extension installs, and styling for weddings, formals, professional gatherings, and all other special events. Sanchez’s no-fluff, connection-first approach has already built a loyal following, with clients praising her skill, warmth, and results that actually last.

Citrine Blow Bar gives back by supporting autism-related nonprofits through quarterly awareness and fundraising campaigns—a cause close to Sanchez’s heart and a core part of the salon’s commitment to community.

Sanchez is available for interviews upon request. Citrine Blow Bar is now open and actively booking appointments through www.citrineblowbar.com.

Citrine Blow Bar is a member of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce. For updates, follow @citrineblowbar on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

About Citrine Blow Bar

Citrine Blow Bar is a boutique salon in Sugar Land, TX, offering blowouts, luxury extensions, and event styling in a space built on care, connection, and results that last. Led by managing partner and lead stylist Jojo Sanchez, Citrine Blow Bar brings a fresh, personal approach to beauty—rooted in community and designed to help clients feel like themselves, only better. The salon is located at 16742 Southwest Freeway, Suite 25, Sugar Land, TX 77479.

