RE: ROAD CLOSURE IN NORTH HERO

This crash has been cleared and US Rt 2 in North Hero is now open in both directions. Thank you for your patience.

Respectfully,

DISP TROMBINO ECD II

WILLISTON PSAP

3294 SAINT GEORGE ROAD

WILLISTON, VT 05495

802-878-7111

From: Trombino, Sam via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>

Sent: Sunday, June 15, 2025 2:16 PM

To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>

Subject: ROAD CLOSURE IN NORTH HERO

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.