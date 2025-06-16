Americans Are Relocating in Record Numbers — Here’s Where They’re Headed in 2025 | Terry Moving & Storage

Terry Moving & Storage has been on the move for 37 years

The Carolinas, Tennessee, and parts of the Pacific Northwest are drawing thousands of new residents.

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American migration map is shifting dramatically in 2025. According to a nationwide survey on long-distance moves, families and individuals are continuing to leave high-cost metro areas in California and Florida in search of more affordable, livable communities. The Carolinas, Tennessee, and parts of the Pacific Northwest are among the most in-demand regions, and Terry Moving & Storage is stepping up to make these big moves seamless, stress-free, and efficient.

Whether it’s Raleigh’s booming job market or the wide-open spaces of Boise, thousands are heading to cities where homeownership and breathing room are still possible. The stakes are high, and the timing is urgent as inventory in these hot markets is moving fast.

WHERE ARE PEOPLE GOING?

Once again, Myrtle Beach, SC/Wilmington, NC tops the list as the most moved-to region in the country, followed closely by Ocala, FL, and Raleigh, NC. States like Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee continue to attract families, young professionals, and retirees, thanks to a lower cost of living, friendlier tax structures, and lifestyle perks that are hard to beat.

WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN INTERSTATE MOVERS

For over 30 years, Terry Moving & Storage has helped Orange County families relocate with confidence—across the street or across the country. When it’s time to make a big move, you need a partner you can trust from the first box packed to the last box delivered. What Sets Terry Moving & Storage Apart:

+Licensed & Insured for Interstate Moves

The Orange County interstate movers are fully licensed and insured to handle out-of-state relocations, so you can move across state lines with complete peace of mind. Every crew member is trained in long-distance logistics to ensure your belongings are transported safely and efficiently.

+Secure, Climate-Controlled Storage Facilities

Need time between homes? No problem. Terry Moving & Storage offers flexible storage options in clean, secure, and temperature-controlled facilities to protect everything from furniture to family heirlooms—especially important during hot summer months.

+Door-to-Door Service with No Hidden Fees

Transparent pricing, clear timelines, and zero surprise charges. From packing up your home in California to delivering it in North Carolina or Texas, Terry Moving & Storage handles everything in-house—no moving brokers, no third-party handoffs.

+Expert Packing and Unpacking Services

Professional packers use high-quality materials and proven methods to ensure everything arrives intact. Need help unpacking and settling in? Terry’s team can assist with that, too—saving you time and energy at both ends of the move.

+Flexible Scheduling & Fast Turnaround Times

With housing markets heating up and timelines tightening, the moving company can accommodate last-minute moves and quick closings. Their flexible schedule and responsive customer service mean you won’t be left waiting or scrambling.

YOUR MOVE, YOUR WAY

Whether you're moving for work, lifestyle, family, or simply a change of pace, Terry Moving & Storage gives you the tools—and the team—to make your next chapter a smooth one.

Call (949) 587-9490 or visit www.terrymovingoc.com to request your custom interstate moving quote today.

ABOUT TERRY MOVING & STORAGE

Based in Lake Forest, CA, Terry Moving & Storage provides expert local and long-distance moving services, climate-controlled storage, and concierge-level support. Whether you’re moving across town or across the country, its reliable team is committed to making your transition smooth and stress-free—no hidden fees, no bait-and-switch, just honest work from a company you can count on.

Trusted for four generations

