BBB Report Warns of Rising Moving Complaints | Trusted Movers in Orange County Earn A+ Rating

As BBB data reveals trends in the moving industry, Terry Moving & Storage reassures customers with its A+ status and commitment to reliable interstate moves.

Our A+ rating isn’t just a badge—it’s proof that we deliver on our promises.” — Mark Terry

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As moving season ramps up, complaints against moving companies are climbing to alarming levels nationwide. According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), the moving industry now ranks among the worst for customer dissatisfaction, with thousands of unresolved complaints reported each year.

Amid these troubling trends, Terry Moving & Storage announces that it has earned an A+ rating from the BBB while doing business over the past 30 years. While there are many movers in Orange County, Terry Moving & Storage is known and trusted for its expertise in interstate moves, and its top rating reflects a commitment to doing business the right way.

"Interstate moving isn’t just about getting boxes from Point A to Point B—it’s about getting your life there, safely and on time," says Mark Terry, owner of Terry Moving & Storage. "Our A+ rating isn’t just a badge—it’s proof that we deliver on our promises."

The risks for Orange County residents planning a move, especially long-distance, are higher than ever. Recent data shows nearly 10% of movers listed on BBB.org have an F rating, and 9% of online moving company reviews are suspected to be fake.

The dangers multiply for interstate moves. Long-distance relocations involve complex logistics, tight timelines, and frequent hand-offs between carriers. Without a reputable, highly rated mover, customers face a greater chance of broken contracts, hidden fees, delivery delays, and even lost or stolen belongings.

The BBB’s moving industry report showed why this level of trust matters more than ever:

*90% of complaints involved poor communication, with movers dodging phone calls and emails for days, even weeks.

*Over 80% cited serious delivery delays, sometimes stretching into months.

*90% of complaints mentioned customers being charged far more than the original quote.

*Lost and damaged furniture, TVs, and mattresses were among the most common—and least compensated—customer complaints.

At Terry Moving & Storage, customers can count on:

*Full-service packing and unpacking

*Safe and secure storage options

*Experienced interstate moving coordination

*Clear, upfront pricing with no hidden fees

*On-time delivery, with direct communication every step of the way

"Moving is stressful enough without worrying if your movers are going to vanish halfway through," adds Terry. "Our customers choose us because they know we'll be there when we say we will—and their belongings will too."

For Orange County residents and businesses planning a move, whether local or across state lines, choosing a moving company with a long-standing A+ reputation can mean the difference between a nightmare and a fresh start.

For more information or to get a complimentary quote, visit terrymovingoc.com.

ABOUT TERRY MOVING & STORAGE

Terry Moving & Storage is a full-service moving company based in Lake Forest, CA, specializing in local and long-distance relocations, secure storage solutions, and exclusive all-in-one household and auto transport. With a reputation for speed, efficiency, and reliability, the company continues to revolutionize the moving experience. With over 30 years of moving and storage experience, customers are guaranteed to only get the best in service when they are ready to move. Terry Moving and Storage has an A+ rating from the BBB, and 5-star customer reviews on Yelp.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.