Orange County Movers Respond to Remote Work Migration with Modern Interstate Moving & Storage Solutions

These Orange County Movers Have Your Back!

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the remote work revolution reshaping where Americans live, a growing number of households are packing up and heading across state lines in search of better weather, more space, or a lower cost of living. Data from IPUMS USA, as reported here, shows that in California, about 38,000 more remote workers moved out than came in. In response, Terry Moving & Storage announces the expansion of its white-glove interstate moving and climate-controlled storage services, tailored for today’s mobile professionals and families.

From tech professionals trading city skylines for mountain towns to retirees heading for sunnier states, the demand for reliable, full-service moving has surged. Terry Moving & Storage—based in Lake Forest, California—is meeting this demand head-on with white-glove interstate moving options, secure climate-controlled storage, and personalized customer support from door to delivery.

“Our clients aren’t just moving boxes—they’re moving lives,” said Mark Terry, founder of Terry Moving & Storage. “Whether they’re headed to Las Vegas, Dallas, Phoenix, Nashville, Tampa, or anywhere in between, we’re there to make sure their transition is smooth, secure, and stress-free.”

COMPREHENSIVE BOUTIQUE-STYLE ORANGE COUNTY MOVERS

The moving company offers a true end-to-end relocation experience, carefully managing every step to make moving effortless for clients. Their full-service approach includes:

–Supplying packing materials, carefully packing belongings, transporting items across state lines or into storage, and unpacking at the destination

–Climate-controlled, clean, and secure warehouse monitored 24/7 with state-of-the-art surveillance and monthly pest control

–Dedicated long-distance crews ensuring consistent, personalized care

–In-state and Interstate moving services covering much of the country

–Premium packing materials provided, including complimentary pads and shrink wrap

–Concierge-style on-site assistance for clients accessing their stored belongings

With more households than ever choosing to leave crowded metros for new beginnings in neighboring states, Terry Moving & Storage offers the stability and service of a company with over 37 years of trusted experience, while continually adapting to today’s mobile lifestyle.

Visit www.terrymovingoc.com for more information about Terry Moving & Storage and its full suite of long-distance relocation and storage services and to get a quote.

ABOUT

Terry Moving & Storage is a trusted leader in Orange County for comprehensive moving and storage solutions. Family-owned and in business for over 37 years, the company provides personalized, boutique-style service for local, interstate, and long-distance moves. Terry Moving & Storage is dedicated to making every relocation smooth, safe, and stress-free by offering end-to-end support—from expert packing and transportation to secure, climate-controlled storage.

