Submit Release
News Search

There were 416 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,999 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks // Operating without Owners Consent

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3003911

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:     Trooper Ryan Riegler                        

STATION:                   Berlin Barracks  

CONTACT#:  802.229.9191

 

DATE/TIME: 06/15/2025 at approximately 0615 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Park Row, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Operating Without Owners Consent

 

ACCUSED:         Joshua Staples                                      

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

 

VICTIM: Benjamin Adams

AGE:  39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a suspicious male sitting outside a business near Park Row. Subsequent investigation revealed that Staples did not have permission to operate the motorcycle that he was with. The owner later reported the motorcycle stolen and was informed of its whereabouts. Staples was issued a criminal citation to answer to the charge of Operation without owners consent as well as various Vermont Criminal Vehicle Complaints.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME:    08/07/2025 at 0830 hours        

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:      N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N.

Berlin, VT

802.229.9191

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Berlin Barracks // Operating without Owners Consent

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more