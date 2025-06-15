Berlin Barracks // Operating without Owners Consent
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3003911
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 06/15/2025 at approximately 0615 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Park Row, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Operating Without Owners Consent
ACCUSED: Joshua Staples
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT
VICTIM: Benjamin Adams
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a suspicious male sitting outside a business near Park Row. Subsequent investigation revealed that Staples did not have permission to operate the motorcycle that he was with. The owner later reported the motorcycle stolen and was informed of its whereabouts. Staples was issued a criminal citation to answer to the charge of Operation without owners consent as well as various Vermont Criminal Vehicle Complaints.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/07/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ryan Riegler
Berlin Barracks
578 Paine Turnpike N.
Berlin, VT
802.229.9191
