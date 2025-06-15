Berlin Barracks // Operating without Owners Consent

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3003911

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Riegler

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 06/15/2025 at approximately 0615 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Park Row, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Operating Without Owners Consent

ACCUSED: Joshua Staples

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

VICTIM: Benjamin Adams

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a suspicious male sitting outside a business near Park Row. Subsequent investigation revealed that Staples did not have permission to operate the motorcycle that he was with. The owner later reported the motorcycle stolen and was informed of its whereabouts. Staples was issued a criminal citation to answer to the charge of Operation without owners consent as well as various Vermont Criminal Vehicle Complaints.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/07/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N.

Berlin, VT

802.229.9191