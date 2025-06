ROAD CLOSURE IN NORTH HERO

ROAD CLOSURE NORTH HERO:

3463 US RT 2 BY THE NORTH HERO HOUSE. BE ADVISED US RT 2 IN THIS AREA IN BOTH DIRECTIONS IS CLOSED DUE TO A SERIOUS CRASH. THERE IS NO TIMETABLE FOR THE ROAD TO RE-OPEN AND ALL TRAFFIC SHOULD EXPECT SIGNIFICANT DELAYS IN THE AREA UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. HEADED SOUTH ON RT 2 TRAFFIC IS BEING RE-ROUTED ONTO HIBBARD POINT ROAD. HEADED NORTH BOUND ON RT 2 THE ROAD IS CLOSED AT STATION ROAD. UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDED WHEN AVAILABLE. UNTIL THEN PLEASE EXPECT DELAYS AND DRIVE SAFELY.

RESPECTFULLY,

DISP TROMBINO ECD II

WILLISTON PSAP

3294 SAINT GEORGE ROAD

WILLISTON, VT 05495

802-878-7111