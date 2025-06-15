UM confers honorary doctorate on Academician Gong Qihuang

MACAU, June 15 - The University of Macau (UM) held the Ceremony for the Conferment of Honorary Degree 2025 today (15 June) to confer an honorary doctorate on Academician Gong Qihuang, president of Peking University and a world-renowned expert in optics, in recognition of his remarkable academic achievements and significant contributions to society.

Sam Hou Fai, chief executive of the Macao SAR and chancellor of UM, officiated at the ceremony and conferred a Doctor of Science honoris causa on Gong in the company of Lam Kam Seng Peter, chair of the University Council of UM, and Yonghua Song, rector of UM. The ceremony was also attended by O Lam, secretary for social affairs and culture; government officials; members of the University Assembly and the University Council of UM; senate members of UM; and prominent members of the community.

In his speech, Song praised Gong as a ‘light-chaser’ in the world of science, highlighting his leadership in achieving breakthroughs in key nanophotonic technologies and advancing the country’s self-reliance and progress in science and technology. He also called Gong a ‘dream-builder’ in higher education innovation, recognising his efforts to promote interdisciplinary research and talent cultivation, as well as his ability to excel in his dual role as both a scientist and an educator. With Gong’s strong support, UM and Peking University signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement in 2023, launching substantive and effective cooperation across various fields. These efforts have contributed to the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area as an international hub for innovation, technology, and talent. UM will continue to join hands with Peking University to strengthen collaboration in education and research and enhance talent development and research innovation. The university will also capitalise on Macao’s unique role as a bridge between China and the international community to explore models of international cooperation in higher education.

Xu Cheng-Zhong, dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology at UM, delivered a citation for Gong. He described Gong as a world-renowned expert in optics and leader in higher education. Over the course of more than four decades at Peking University, Gong has remained steadfast in his dedication to advancing education and research in his home country, China. His groundbreaking work in nonlinear optics and spatiotemporal small-scale optics research has resulted in significant innovations in physical properties, new effects, and applications, elevating Peking University’s optics research to global prominence. As a leader in higher education administration, Gong has prioritised the cultivation of top-tier innovative talent, faculty development, and scientific research, establishing Peking University as a world-class university.

In his speech, Academician Gong expressed gratitude to UM for conferring on him the honorary doctorate, which he described as a testament to the friendship between Peking University and UM. He pledged to continue serving as an ambassador for cooperation between mainland China and Macao. Gong praised UM’s international education model and holistic education system, which have nurtured numerous outstanding graduates. He also highlighted the long-standing and close partnership between UM and Peking University, which has yielded remarkable achievements in areas such as Basic Law studies, residential college development, and research innovation. In particular, the strategic cooperation framework agreement signed by the two universities in 2023, and the Digital Intelligence International Development Education Alliance established thereunder, have further enhanced the global influence of Chinese universities. Gong expressed hope that the two universities will leverage Macao’s unique role as a cultural bridge between China and the West to promote academic exchange between mainland China and Macao and education opening-up, pool resources from around the world, contribute to the development of the Greater Bay Area, and build China into a leading country in education.