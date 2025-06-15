Clean Group Expands Eco-Friendly Commercial Cleaning Services Across Australia and NZ

commercial cleaning company logo cleaners covid cleaner in medical centre covid cleaner in warehouse

Clean Group, a trusted ISO-certified company, now offers 24/7 eco-friendly cleaning services across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Auckland.

“We believe a cleaner workplace leads to a healthier, more productive business environment.” —” — Suji Siv, CEO of Clean Group

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Group, a leading ISO-certified commercial cleaning company, has announced the expansion of its trusted, eco-friendly cleaning services across major cities in Australia and New Zealand, including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Auckland. With over 20 years of industry experience, Clean Group continues to raise the standard for professional cleaning solutions by combining quality, safety, and environmental responsibility.

As businesses across various industries seek reliable and safe cleaning providers, Clean Group stands out for its use of non-toxic, environmentally safe products and its commitment to round-the-clock service availability. From commercial offices and strata buildings to medical centres, schools, childcare facilities, gyms, and warehouses, Clean Group offers comprehensive cleaning solutions tailored to the unique needs of each client.

“At Clean Group, our mission is to provide superior cleaning services that not only maintain hygiene but also contribute to a healthier planet,” said Suji Siv, CEO of Clean Group. “Being ISO-certified means our methods and operations meet the highest standards for quality management and environmental care. We’re proud to be trusted by many of Australia's leading brands.”

Services That Go Beyond the Surface

Clean Group offers a broad range of cleaning services including:

Commercial Cleaning: One-time and scheduled cleanings for retail spaces, business premises, and factories.

Office Cleaning: Full-service cleaning for offices of any size, including desks, common areas, kitchens, and restrooms.

Warehouse Cleaning: Tailored solutions for warehouses, ensuring dust-free, safe environments.

Strata Cleaning: Deep cleaning for shared residential and commercial spaces including lifts, corridors, and common areas.

Gym Cleaning: Disinfection and cleaning of fitness centres, covering equipment, locker rooms, and more.

Childcare Cleaning: High-standard cleaning performed by police-checked staff using safe, non-toxic products.

Medical Facility Cleaning: Hygienic cleaning for clinics, hospitals, and pharmacies that meets healthcare sanitation standards.

School Cleaning: Expert cleaning teams dedicated to creating safe, clean learning environments.

COVID-19 Cleaning: Emergency and routine disinfection services to keep workplaces virus-free.

Each service includes deep cleaning, surface disinfection, and attention to high-touch areas, performed by professionally trained and vetted cleaning staff.

A Proven Track Record

With hundreds of satisfied clients and consistently high ratings—such as 4.9 out of 5 stars on major review platforms—Clean Group has built a reputation as one of Australia’s most dependable cleaning providers. Their client list includes prominent corporations and institutions who rely on the company’s consistent results, transparent communication, and dedication to excellence.

Clean Group’s ISO certification underscores its commitment to continuous improvement and adherence to best practices in quality and environmental management systems. This, paired with its 24/7 operational capacity, ensures clients receive reliable, safe, and sustainable cleaning—any time of day or night.

Simple Three-Step Hiring Process

Clean Group makes it easy for businesses to get started with professional cleaning through a quick and efficient process:

Contact the Team: Call 1300 141 946 or submit a request through the Clean Group website for a free onsite quote.

Receive Onsite Quotation: A cleaning expert visits the site, assesses the requirements, and provides a tailored quote on the spot.

Review & Confirm: Clients can discuss the plan, request adjustments, and confirm the schedule before cleaning begins.

Eco-Friendly Approach

Unlike many cleaning providers, Clean Group uses certified green cleaning products that are safe for people, pets, and the environment. This commitment to sustainability is especially valued by schools, childcare centres, and medical facilities, where chemical exposure must be kept to a minimum.

“Eco-friendly cleaning doesn’t mean compromising on cleanliness—it means protecting your staff, your customers, and your surroundings,” added Suji Siv.

Service Areas

Clean Group currently serves businesses across all major suburbs in:

Sydney, NSW

Melbourne, VIC

Brisbane, QLD

Auckland, NZ

Their team can handle everything from small offices to multi-storey buildings, delivering the same level of excellence and care.

Client Testimonials

Clean Group’s clients regularly praise their professionalism, timeliness, attention to detail, and responsive customer support.

“The best cleaning company we’ve ever worked with. Their team is thorough, friendly, and always on time.”

— Retail Store Manager, Sydney CBD

“We used Clean Group for COVID-19 disinfection, and they made the entire process seamless and reassuring.”

— Office Manager, Melbourne

About Clean Group

Clean Group is a family-owned, ISO-certified cleaning company with more than two decades of experience in the commercial cleaning industry. Their team of vetted, trained, and fully insured professionals delivers high-quality, eco-conscious cleaning solutions to businesses of all sizes across Australia and New Zealand. They are committed to excellence, transparency, and customer satisfaction in every job they undertake.

Media Contact:

Clean Group

Phone: 1300 141 946

Email: sales@clean-group.com.au

Website: www.clean-group.com.au

Legal Disclaimer:

