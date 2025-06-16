New Day Foundation for Families Co-Founder Gina Kell Spehn Named 2025 Leader In Philanthropy
Gina and New Day have helped more than 12,000 Michiganders facing cancer by providing financial and emotional support.
New Day's Gina Kell Spehn named as a recipient of 2025 Notable Leader in Philanthropy award by Crain’s Detroit Business.
Kell Spehn has served as president of New Day for 18 years, leading with a personal commitment to helping Michigan families who are facing cancer. At the heart of her work is a guiding principle: people first. Kell Spehn is engaged in leading all facets of the nonprofit. She oversees a $2 million annual budget and has a dedicated board and staff including a strong leadership team that is committed to the strategic plan and vision.
“I hope that my leadership is defined not just by results, but by an intentional team focus on seeing and serving the human being behind the diagnosis,” said Kell Spehn. “I am focused on scaling New Day’s programs while ensuring long-term sustainability through an endowment and strategic growth planning. This clear focus will help the organization meet rising demand while remaining anchored in its core values of earning trust, prioritizing people, and serving with compassion.”
There are many stakeholders in the cancer healthcare community, and Kell Spehn has made it her mission to impress upon them the devastation caused by financial toxicity, along with how New Day provides help and hope for thousands of Michigan families. By the end of 2024, New Day had supported over 12,500 people in collaboration with more than 120 hospitals and cancer centers in 75 of Michigan’s 83 counties. New Day exists to provide economic stability for families affected by cancer statewide.
“Cancer patients need more than medicine and deserve a holistic standard of care that includes essential support services,” added Kell Spehn. “Addressing financial toxicity and emotional stress is critical to improving health outcomes. Having recently been part of a discussion on these issues with 200 Michigan-based cancer providers who aim to prioritize the financial, social, and emotional health of their patients gives me hope for the future of healthcare.”
New Day Foundation for Families is the only nonprofit in Michigan providing both financial assistance and emotional support to families navigating any type of cancer, anywhere in the state. New Day pays critical living expenses directly to creditors to cover housing, utilities, transportation, groceries and other essential household expenses, while also providing emotional support to cancer patients and their family members. Hospitals and cancer centers statewide rely on New Day to support families suffering a significant loss of income due to a cancer diagnosis. New Day is a Charity Navigator 4-star nonprofit, Platinum Level Guidestar organization and top-rated nonprofit by Great Nonprofits.
