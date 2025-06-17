Bluegrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB) Powers Peru's First Fully Token-Financed Industrial Green Energy System at ZOFRATACNA

Bluegrace Energy Bolivia - ONUDI - Peru ZOFRATACNA-PERU BGCAT Token

BGEB, & Partners to Launch Latin America’s 1st Vegan Factory Powered by Tokenized Carbon Credits in a UN-Backed Eco-Industrial Zone.

With Bluegrace, APRISCO, TESLA, and ONUDI, we are not just building a green factory—we’re building a future blueprint for the planet,” — FKF's spokesperson.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a landmark step toward decarbonization and industrial sustainability, Bluegrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB), co-owner of FRIGORÍFICOS KOBEFOOD S.A.C. (FKF), along with its business partner Maximance 2030, has recently announced the full financing and implementation of a 100% renewable energy system for FKF—a Peruvian innovator in vegan food production operating within ZOFRATACNA, the Free Trade Zone of Tacna.This dynamic initiative forms part of FKF’s participation in ONUDI’s “Eco-Industrial Parks Development Program (PEI Perú – Phase II)”, which seeks to convert traditional industrial zones into globally recognized eco-industrial parks. The program is part of the Global Eco-Industrial Parks Programme (GEIPP) and is funded by SECO (Swiss Economic Cooperation).🔋 Financing Green Infrastructure Through Blockchain InnovationWhat sets this project apart is its financing model: the entire energy system is being funded via Bluegrace Amazon Carbon Tokens (BGACT)—a traceable, ISIN-backed digital asset tied to certified forest-based carbon sequestration.BGACT is currently listed and tradeable on NeXchange , making FKF’s energy transition the first in Latin America to be completely financed through tokenized voluntary carbon credits.This trailblazing financial approach offers full transparency and traceability, along market compliance, alignment with UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with a seamless integration into carbon offset strategies for ESG reporting.🔋 Technology & Partnerships Driving Real-World Climate ActionTo deliver this transition, BGEB is leveraging its global technical alliances: APRISCO GROUP (Barcelona, Spain) will lead the engineering, project coordination, and solar installation. APRISCO brings deep experience in renewable energy, project finance, and industrial-scale implementation.• TESLA Group a.s. (Czech Republic) provides the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and its proprietary AMOS (Advanced Microgrid Optimization System). AMOS enables predictive maintenance, real-time energy optimization, and advanced smart grid control.This solar + battery microgrid will power FKF’s entire production site in ZOFRATACNA, creatinga resilient, off-grid capable, standalone energy system, with reduction in operating costs and carbon footprint, and a replicable model for similar zones across Latin America and the Global South.🔋 Strategic Ecosystem: FKF, ZOFRATACNA & ONUDIThe project anchors FKF more deeply into the ONUDI-led PEI Peru Phase II, strengthening its commitment to: Cleaner production, Resource efficiency, (RECP), Industrial symbiosis, and Circular economy modelsBy embracing these pillars, FKF and its partners are actively contributing to the recognition of ZOFRATACNA as Peru’s premier Eco-Industrial Park, enabling it to serve as a model for other free zones seeking international validation under ONUDI guidelines.ZOFRATACNA offers unique incentives, as: 100% exemption from income tax, VAT, and import duties, legal and regulatory stability through 2041, and a strategic location at Peru’s southern border, with robust logistics and export infrastructure.🔋 A Joint Vision for Global ImpactThis initiative is a living example of SDG-aligned collaboration between private enterprise, international institutions, and technology innovators. It echoes the core principles of:• The Paris Agreement (2015)• The Clean Development Mechanism (CDM)• ESG-led industrial developmentAs FKF redefines what sustainable industry looks like in Latin America, this project demonstrates the real-world potential of tokenized green finance, cross-border partnerships, and climate-resilient infrastructure.🔗 Learn More🌐 Bluegrace Energy Bolivia: http://www.bluegracebolivia.com/ 🌐 NeXchange Platform: https://mce.nexchange.live/ 🌐 Maximance 2030: https://www.maximance2030.com/ 🌐 Frigorificos Kobe Food (FKF): http://fkf.pe/ 🌐 ZOFRATACNA: https://www.zofratacna.com.pe/ 🌐 ZOFRATACNA / ONUDI Participaction Program: https://tinyurl.com/495ey2ev 🌐 TESLA Group: https://www.teslagroup.eu/ 🌐 APRISCO GROUP: https://www.apriscogroup.com/projects - - - - - - - - - - - - - -BlueGrace Energy BoliviaA global consortium of energy, environmental, business, and climate governance experts is committed to advancing the transition to a net-zero future in response to climate change challenges. Our team specializes in clean and renewable energy, boasting decades of experience in pioneering 21st-century energy transition projects. Grounded in professional expertise and unwavering integrity, we aim to create genuine value for business and society. Learn more at https://bluegracebolivia.com/ - - - - - - - - - - - - - -🌍 For corporate inquiries related to investment or strategic alliances:JULIO JOSE MONTENEGROjmontenegro@bluegracebolivia.com+1 (305) 9728173 (Miami - EE.UU.)NELSON PINEDA MARTINEZnelopineda@bluegracebolivia.com+591 714-72257 (Bolivia)- - - - - - - - - - - - - -DisclaimerThis announcement is solely for informational use and should not be viewed as financial, legal, or investment guidance. It includes projections and statements that aren't based on past events. Any statement in this release that isn't a historical fact is a projection. Readers should be aware that the basis for these projections might be incorrect and are advised not to rely solely on them. Any projections in this announcement come with a warning. They are current as of the release date, and the Company will update them if mandated by securities regulations.- - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.