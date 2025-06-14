MPD Seeking Suspect for Vandalizing Marked Police Car

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect who vandalized a marked police vehicle in Northwest.

On Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at approximately 6:00 p.m., the suspect walked up to an unoccupied marked Metropolitan Police Department vehicle that was parked in front of an apartment building in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The suspect used a sharp instrument and cut one of the vehicle tires, causing it to deflate.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25059636

###