Statement from Auditor Blaha on Targeted Shooting of Two Minnesota Lawmakers - For June 14, 2025

Contact: Nadine Kottom-Dale | 612-391-7000

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha released a statement regarding the targeted shooting of two Minnesota lawmakers early this morning.

"I’m heartbroken and outraged by the targeted attack that took the lives of House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and left Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, in critical condition.

The assassination of Speaker Hortman is an unimaginable loss for the State of Minnesota and a deeply personal loss for those of us who knew and loved Melissa and Mark. Representative Hortman was more than a leader – she was a friend, a true public servant, and someone who brought people together even in the most difficult times. My thoughts and love are with the Hortman family as they grieve, and to the Hoffman family as John and Yvette heal.

Violence has no place in our democracy. Violence has no place in our communities."

