OSA Weekly Update - 12/19/2025

1. Message from Auditor Blaha



ICYMI: We're hiring! The Office of the State Auditor is seeking a Senior Local Government Auditor. Enjoy excellent benefits, flexible telework and the security of a state pension while doing work that strengthens public accountability.

In this role, the ideal candidate will lead audit engagements and handle complex financial work. After training, the role requires just one day a week onsite at the St. Paul office.

The job posting will close on December 29, 2025. If you have any questions, contact Human Resources Director Belle Sarff.

Note: This will be the last OSA Weekly Update of 2025. We'll return on Friday, January 9, 2026.

2. Available: Updated Fire Relief Association Bylaw Guides

The OSA’s sample Bylaw Guides for fire relief associations have been updated and are now available on the OSA website. The Bylaw Guides are provided in both Word and PDF, with versions available for defined benefit and defined contribution plans.

The new guides incorporate legislative changes enacted over the last few years, including options for defined contribution plans electing to allow distributions as soon as practicable following a firefighter’s separation from service, instead of requiring the firefighter to be at least age 50. This law change goes into effect on January 1, 2026, and generally requires a relief association to amend its bylaws to implement.

Questions regarding the Bylaw Guides can be sent to our Pension Team.

3. Due: 2026 City and County Summary Budget Form by January 31, 2026

The 2026 City and County Summary Budget Form is now available through SAFES. The form is due by January 31, 2026.

You will need a SAFES User ID and Password to access the Form. If you need SAFES access, send an email to SAFES@osa.state.mn.us with your name, title, entity, public mailing address, email and phone number.

Instructions for completing the form are located on the OSA website.